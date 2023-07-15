International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/uk-defense-secretary-wallace-says-planning-to-resign-this-fall---reports-1111899836.html
UK Defense Secretary Wallace Says Planning to Resign This Fall - Reports
UK Defense Secretary Wallace Says Planning to Resign This Fall - Reports
UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is planning on resigning this fall, he told a UK-based newspaper.
2023-07-15T19:34+0000
2023-07-15T19:34+0000
world
rishi sunak
ben wallace
united kingdom (uk)
the times
tom tugendhat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110927941_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_2c356ec93ef63944d68aee784d9c150c.jpg
Wallace told the newspaper that he had informed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about his decision as early as June 16 and planned to make an announcement later in summer. However, the secretary had do it earlier due to a media leak about his intentions, according to The Times. "I'm not standing next time," Wallace told the newspaper regarding the next general election in the UK, while also ruling out deliberately resigning "prematurely" to force a by-election. The defense secretary added that his next job could be a total break from both politics and defense. Earlier in the week, The Times reported that Wallace was considering whether to stand down from government after four years as defense secretary during the cabinet reshuffle Sunak is planning to carry out this fall. Possible candidates for the post of UK defense secretary include Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen, Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat and Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the newspaper said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/report-british-pm-sunak-would-bar-boris-johnson-from-conservative-party-1111098110.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110927941_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d98d54ce49997a88002be12d66fde6fa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ben wallace is resigning, wallace fired, wallace retiring
ben wallace is resigning, wallace fired, wallace retiring

UK Defense Secretary Wallace Says Planning to Resign This Fall - Reports

19:34 GMT 15.07.2023
© AP Photo / Michal DyjukBritain's Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace
Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2023
© AP Photo / Michal Dyjuk
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will resign at the expected cabinet reshuffle in the fall and refrain from taking part in the next general election, UK media reported on Saturday, citing the secretary.
Wallace told the newspaper that he had informed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about his decision as early as June 16 and planned to make an announcement later in summer. However, the secretary had do it earlier due to a media leak about his intentions, according to The Times.
"I'm not standing next time," Wallace told the newspaper regarding the next general election in the UK, while also ruling out deliberately resigning "prematurely" to force a by-election.
The defense secretary added that his next job could be a total break from both politics and defense.
Earlier in the week, The Times reported that Wallace was considering whether to stand down from government after four years as defense secretary during the cabinet reshuffle Sunak is planning to carry out this fall.
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (R) sits beside Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) at a Cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London on September 1, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
World
Report: British PM Sunak Would Bar Boris Johnson From Conservative Party
13 June, 00:40 GMT
Possible candidates for the post of UK defense secretary include Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen, Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat and Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the newspaper said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала