Report: British PM Sunak Would Bar Boris Johnson From Conservative Party

British media is reporting that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would block his predecessor, Boris Johnson, from standing as a Conservative MP again in the next election.

British media is reporting that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would block his predecessor, Boris Johnson, from standing as a Conservative MP again in the next election.Liberal UK outlet The Guardian claims to have identified two sources within the Conservative Party who say Johnson’s days as an influential party figure are over. One senior conservative figure reportedly told the outlet: “I can see no time when he will be a candidate this year or next.”Noting that “it’s the leader who is in charge of the party,” another party insider reportedly asked: “Why would Rishi let Boris on to the candidate list?”“It’s pretty obvious to me that he won’t,” the source apparently stated.“The party needs to move forward from this clown show,” said the supposed influential party member, who reportedly insisted that the “vast majority” of Conservative members of Parliament agree with that view.Infighting among the party has spilled over into public view in recent weeks, with sources close to Johnson reportedly accusing the current prime minister of having “secretly blocked” three of his allies from becoming members of the House of Lords, an archaic body made up of unelected elites which holds significant power in the British kingdom.Johnson announced his immediate resignation as an MP Friday after it emerged that the privileges committee of the House of Commons was on the verge of recommending the former prime minister be suspended for at least 10 days.British media reports the privilege committee was expected to find that the former prime minister’s advisers did not urge him to say that social distancing guidelines had been observed, which would contradict a claim he made before the House of Commons on multiple occasions.Johnson has continued to suggest he may attempt a comeback in the near future. In his Friday statement, the erstwhile Conservative leader said he was “very sad to be leaving Parliament – at least for now” while denying lying to MPs about the investigation.

