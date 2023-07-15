https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/watch-russias-special-forces-destroy-ukrainian-sabotage-group-in-zaporozhye-region-1111890668.html

Watch Russia’s Special Forces Destroy Ukrainian Sabotage Group in Zaporozhye Region

Russian special forces have destroyed a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction.

Russian special forces have destroyed a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction.A precision strike wiped out the Ukrainian saboteurs who had assembled in a wooded area, likely planning a surprise attack on a Russian strong point under the cover of night, a law enforcement agency source was cited as saying.Ukraine launched its long-hyped counteroffensive along three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Kiev regime deployed NATO-trained brigades armed with Western military hardware, including the much-touted Leopard tanks. However, as Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated on July 11, the enemy did not achieve its goals in any of the directions, with losses exceeding 26 thousand soldiers and officers, 1244 tanks, 21 aircraft, including six helicopters, and thousands of other equipment.

