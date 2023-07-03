https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/ukraines-counteroffensive-fails-in-all-directions---shoigu-1111636724.html

Ukraine's Counteroffensive Failing in All Directions - Shoigu

Ukraine's Counteroffensive Failing in All Directions - Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive has not reached its goals in any of the directions, adding that "this testifies to the skill of our fighters and clearly inflated expectations from the vaunted Western weapons."

2023-07-03T09:53+0000

2023-07-03T09:53+0000

2023-07-03T10:31+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

sergei shoigu

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106153931_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_db7530db80358f8e98aea2f631ee4a45.jpg

He also announced that Russian forces managed to destroy some 920 armored vehicles, including 16 Leopard tanks, in Donbass and in Zaporozhye regions last month.At the same time, Shoigu accused Ukrainian forces of carrying out strikes against civilian targets to make up for Kiev's inability to attain success on the battlefield.Last month, Ukrainian forces finally launched the "counteroffensive" that Kiev had been announcing for months.Despite committing significant numbers of troops and military hardware to this undertaking, Kiev has so far failed to breach even the first line of Russian defenses despite sacrificing hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and losing a considerable number of tanks and armored vehicles supplied by NATO countries.Wagner's Aborted MutinyShoigu has also addressed the events that transpired in Russia on June 23-25 involving the forces of PMC Wagner.On Friday, June 23, forces of the Wagner Group (PMC) seized the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don following accusations leveled against the Russian Ministry of Defense of striking the group's camps. Both the Russian military and the Federal Security Service denied the allegations.Later that day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed that he had spent the entire day negotiating with Yevgeny Prigozhin, as agreed upon with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As a result of the talks, the Wagner group leader accepted Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of his troops in Russia and take measures to de-escalate the situation.Putin guaranteed that the Wagner group fighters would have the opportunity to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, return home, or move to Belarus.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/kremlin-to-assess-prospects-of-wagner-group-operations-in-car-1111522366.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian counteroffensive, russia's military operation in ukraine