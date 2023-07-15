https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/weekly-news-wrap-up-zelensky-humiliated-at-nato-summit-the-disinformation-industry-goes-to-court-1111882771.html

Weekly News Wrap UP; Zelensky Humiliated at NATO Summit; The Disinformation Industry Goes to Court

Weekly News Wrap UP; Zelensky Humiliated at NATO Summit; The Disinformation Industry Goes to Court

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky faced humiliation as the NATO summit yielded embarrassing pictures and his request for membership in the military bloc... 15.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-15T04:04+0000

2023-07-15T04:04+0000

2023-07-15T08:16+0000

the critical hour

radio

richard wolff

ukraine

taiwan

china

russia

donald trump

aoc

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111882613_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f2afd1bebfe407fb272c89cbcf3eaa33.png

Weekly News Wrap UP; Zelensky Humiliated at NATO Summit; The Disinformation Industry Goes to Court Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky faced humiliation as the NATO summit yielded embarrassing pictures and his request for membership in the military bloc was rejected.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The NATO summit has ended, and limited support for Ukraine has been pledged. Also, President Biden is sending cluster bombs to the Nazis, and Nicaragua celebrates the success of their revolution.Richard Wolff, Professor of Economics, Host of Democracy At Work on YouTube, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Americans are using "buy now pay later" apps to purchase groceries. Also, US consumerism is struggling against the neoliberal impoverishment of the working class.Danny Haiphong, Author and Contributor to the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Janet Yellen has returned from her mission to China, but the reality of US militarism has thwarted her plans to create the illusion of a move for rapprochement. Also, the US and China trade sanctions in an economic war.Ajamu Baraka, chair of the coordinating committee for The Black Alliance for Peace, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Venezuela bars EU observers from attending their next election as observers. Also, Kamala Harris is an integral part of the Biden administration's imperialist foreign policy.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky faced humiliation as the NATO summit yielded embarrassing pictures and a rejection of his request for membership in the military bloc. Also, Cuba rejects the presence of a US nuclear submarine in Guantanamo Bay.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

taiwan

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio, richard wolff, ukraine, taiwan, china, russia, donald trump, aoc, аудио