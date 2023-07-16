International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/abortion-battle-escalates-as-us-gears-up-for-ballot-measures-1111901417.html
Abortion Battle Escalates as US Gears Up for Ballot Measures
Abortion Battle Escalates as US Gears Up for Ballot Measures
Abortion rights battles are intensifying across the US, with several states gearing up for ballot measures that could determine the future of abortion access.
2023-07-16T02:42+0000
2023-07-16T02:42+0000
americas
us
roe v. wade
republicans
democrats
abortion
abortion
anti-abortion legislation
abortion rights
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095293982_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_50689efb62f0a4e00c27ce644148c311.jpg
The first major fight is taking place in Ohio, where Republicans are seeking to raise the voting threshold to 60 percent in a special election next month. This move could impede Democrats' efforts to establish abortion rights in the state constitution through a potential ballot measure in November.Florida, South Dakota, and Arizona are also key battlegrounds in the struggle between those seeking to restrict or protect abortion rights. These states are grappling with the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.Abortion rights advocates are gathering signatures and working to place proposed constitutional amendments before voters, while anti-abortion groups are pushing their own amendments.In Ohio, early voting has already begun for the election on whether to make it more challenging to amend the state constitution. Abortion rights advocates have submitted over 700,000 signatures to put a measure protecting abortion rights on the November ballot.Similarly, South Dakota and Florida have initiatives in progress to secure abortion rights through constitutional amendments. Arizona and Missouri are also involved in efforts to get abortion rights measures before voters next year.These actions have naturally sparked criticism from opponents of abortion rights, who view them as acts of desperation.On the other side of the debate, anti-abortion rights groups are mobilizing to counter the efforts to enshrine abortion protections in state constitutions. They are filing public comments and considering various campaigning strategies to promote their cause.The battle over abortion rights has become a critical political issue, with both sides hoping to rally their respective supporters. While abortion has previously energized Democratic voters, some anti-abortion rights activists are optimistic that the upcoming fights will galvanize their base as well.The outcomes of these ballot measures will shape the future of abortion rights in the states involved and could have broader implications for the national debate on the issue.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/breaking-supreme-court-allows-access-to-abortion-pill-during-appeals-1109751139.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230214/valentines-day-special-scientists-find-game-changer-drug-for-on-demand-male-contraception-1107436056.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095293982_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f62298418f0779376fb0a2cf11d7337.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us abortion laws, are abortions legal in us, what us states banned abortions, will american scotus allow abortion, scotus banned abortion aftermath, supreme court overturned roe v wade, roe v wade case why overturned, 2023 2024 us abortion amendments
us abortion laws, are abortions legal in us, what us states banned abortions, will american scotus allow abortion, scotus banned abortion aftermath, supreme court overturned roe v wade, roe v wade case why overturned, 2023 2024 us abortion amendments

Abortion Battle Escalates as US Gears Up for Ballot Measures

02:42 GMT 16.07.2023
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonThe U.S. Supreme Court building is shown as people walk past, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday
The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown as people walk past, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2023
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
Abortion rights battles are intensifying across the US, with several states gearing up for ballot measures that could determine the future of abortion access.
The first major fight is taking place in Ohio, where Republicans are seeking to raise the voting threshold to 60 percent in a special election next month. This move could impede Democrats' efforts to establish abortion rights in the state constitution through a potential ballot measure in November.
Florida, South Dakota, and Arizona are also key battlegrounds in the struggle between those seeking to restrict or protect abortion rights. These states are grappling with the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.
Abortion rights advocates are gathering signatures and working to place proposed constitutional amendments before voters, while anti-abortion groups are pushing their own amendments.
The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown as people walk past, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Americas
Supreme Court Allows Access To Abortion Pill During Appeals
21 April, 22:54 GMT
In Ohio, early voting has already begun for the election on whether to make it more challenging to amend the state constitution. Abortion rights advocates have submitted over 700,000 signatures to put a measure protecting abortion rights on the November ballot.
Similarly, South Dakota and Florida have initiatives in progress to secure abortion rights through constitutional amendments. Arizona and Missouri are also involved in efforts to get abortion rights measures before voters next year.
These actions have naturally sparked criticism from opponents of abortion rights, who view them as acts of desperation.
Sperm - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2023
Americas
Valentine's Day Special: Scientists Find 'Game-Changer' Drug for 'On-Demand' Male Contraception
14 February, 18:36 GMT
On the other side of the debate, anti-abortion rights groups are mobilizing to counter the efforts to enshrine abortion protections in state constitutions. They are filing public comments and considering various campaigning strategies to promote their cause.
The battle over abortion rights has become a critical political issue, with both sides hoping to rally their respective supporters. While abortion has previously energized Democratic voters, some anti-abortion rights activists are optimistic that the upcoming fights will galvanize their base as well.
The outcomes of these ballot measures will shape the future of abortion rights in the states involved and could have broader implications for the national debate on the issue.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала