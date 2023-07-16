https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/abortion-battle-escalates-as-us-gears-up-for-ballot-measures-1111901417.html

Abortion Battle Escalates as US Gears Up for Ballot Measures

Abortion rights battles are intensifying across the US, with several states gearing up for ballot measures that could determine the future of abortion access.

The first major fight is taking place in Ohio, where Republicans are seeking to raise the voting threshold to 60 percent in a special election next month. This move could impede Democrats' efforts to establish abortion rights in the state constitution through a potential ballot measure in November.Florida, South Dakota, and Arizona are also key battlegrounds in the struggle between those seeking to restrict or protect abortion rights. These states are grappling with the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.Abortion rights advocates are gathering signatures and working to place proposed constitutional amendments before voters, while anti-abortion groups are pushing their own amendments.In Ohio, early voting has already begun for the election on whether to make it more challenging to amend the state constitution. Abortion rights advocates have submitted over 700,000 signatures to put a measure protecting abortion rights on the November ballot.Similarly, South Dakota and Florida have initiatives in progress to secure abortion rights through constitutional amendments. Arizona and Missouri are also involved in efforts to get abortion rights measures before voters next year.These actions have naturally sparked criticism from opponents of abortion rights, who view them as acts of desperation.On the other side of the debate, anti-abortion rights groups are mobilizing to counter the efforts to enshrine abortion protections in state constitutions. They are filing public comments and considering various campaigning strategies to promote their cause.The battle over abortion rights has become a critical political issue, with both sides hoping to rally their respective supporters. While abortion has previously energized Democratic voters, some anti-abortion rights activists are optimistic that the upcoming fights will galvanize their base as well.The outcomes of these ballot measures will shape the future of abortion rights in the states involved and could have broader implications for the national debate on the issue.

