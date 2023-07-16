International
Check Out the Black Sea Grain Deal's Key Details
Moscow had previously agreed to several extensions to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed on July 22, 2022, that provided a humanitarian maritime corridor... 16.07.2023
The clock is ticking on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed between Russia and Ukraine with the mediation of Turkiye and the United Nations last year. The deal, set to expire on July 17, facilitated a safe corridor for Ukrainian grain through maritime areas controlled by the Russian Navy amid the military operation launched by Moscow in Ukraine in 2022.The package deal also provided for the unblocking of Russian food and fertilizer exports amid the West’s sanctions crusade, and a number of other measures. According to Moscow, this part of the package agreement has not yet been implemented.Check out Sputnik’s infographic to see the various stages of the deal’s extension, destinations, and overall volume of grain and food exported.
Check Out the Black Sea Grain Deal's Key Details

10:50 GMT 16.07.2023 (Updated: 11:18 GMT 16.07.2023)
Svetlana Ekimenko
