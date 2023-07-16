https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/check-out-the-black-sea-grain-deals-key-details--1111903412.html

Check Out the Black Sea Grain Deal's Key Details

Check Out the Black Sea Grain Deal's Key Details

Moscow had previously agreed to several extensions to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed on July 22, 2022, that provided a humanitarian maritime corridor... 16.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-16T10:50+0000

2023-07-16T10:50+0000

2023-07-16T11:18+0000

multimedia

infographic

russia

ukraine

turkiye

the united nations (un)

grain

grain exports

fertilizer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/10/1111903474_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_edc9e907dd37584af05b74d31a2e6aec.png

The clock is ticking on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed between Russia and Ukraine with the mediation of Turkiye and the United Nations last year. The deal, set to expire on July 17, facilitated a safe corridor for Ukrainian grain through maritime areas controlled by the Russian Navy amid the military operation launched by Moscow in Ukraine in 2022.The package deal also provided for the unblocking of Russian food and fertilizer exports amid the West’s sanctions crusade, and a number of other measures. According to Moscow, this part of the package agreement has not yet been implemented.Check out Sputnik’s infographic to see the various stages of the deal’s extension, destinations, and overall volume of grain and food exported.

russia

ukraine

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

infographic, инфографика, russia, ukraine, turkiye, the united nations (un), grain, grain exports, fertilizer