'Enemy Has No Success': Putin Positive About Special Op in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday positively assessed the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, noting that the... 16.07.2023, Sputnik International

"...Our troops are behaving heroically. Unexpectedly for the enemy in some areas and go on the offensive themselves, taking the most favorable positions, heights, etc," Putin told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin. When asked what Russia's next steps were, Putin promised to answer without cameras. "I'll tell you that separately when the cameras are off," Putin said.Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye, the latter being their primary focus.

