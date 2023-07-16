https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/enemy-has-no-success-putin-positive-about-special-op-in-ukraine-1111917667.html
'Enemy Has No Success': Putin Positive About Special Op in Ukraine
10:40 GMT 16.07.2023 (Updated: 10:49 GMT 16.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday positively assessed the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, noting that the Russian armed forces are thwarting all enemy attempts to break through the Russian defenses during Kiev's so-called counteroffensive.
"...Our troops are behaving heroically. Unexpectedly for the enemy in some areas and go on the offensive themselves, taking the most favorable positions, heights, etc," Putin told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.
"All attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses — which has been the goal, including the use of strategic reserves — they have not been successful during the entire offensive. The enemy has no success," the president added.
When asked what Russia's next steps were, Putin promised to answer without cameras.
"I'll tell you that separately when the cameras are off," Putin said.
Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye, the latter being their primary focus.