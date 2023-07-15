https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/up-to-20-of-kievs-weapons-destroyed-or-damaged-in-first-2-weeks-of-offensive-1111898445.html
'Up to 20%' of Kiev's Weapons Destroyed or Damaged in First 2 Weeks of Counteroffensive
'Up to 20%' of Kiev's Weapons Destroyed or Damaged in First 2 Weeks of Counteroffensive
In the first two weeks of Ukraine's offensive up to 20% of the weapons Kiev sent to the battlefield were destroyed or damaged, including tanks and armored vehicles that Ukrainians planned to use in the advance on Russian positions, a American daily nespaper reported on Saturday, citing US and European officials.
2023-07-15T18:12+0000
2023-07-15T18:12+0000
2023-07-15T18:16+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
sergei shoigu
russia
russian defense ministry
weapons supplies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111898284_0:115:3233:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_b07acec2cf00f52f6d7c490148bb1993.jpg
In the recent weeks, the casualty rate dropped to about 10%, with the losses becoming lower because the counteroffensive itself slowed down, the report read, citing sources. The changes also occurred because Ukraine changed its tactics, allegedly focusing on wearing down Russian troops, the report said. A Ukrainian soldier said his squad's UAV filmed about half a dozen Western armored vehicles that had been shelled by the Russian artillery. "They all burned," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper. Ukraine's much-touted counteroffensive kicked off in early June after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops kept trying but were failing to advance. A number of Western media also noted the weak results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself admitted that progress was "slower than desired." Since the beginning of Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russia has destroyed 21 Ukrainian aircraft, five helicopters, some 1,244 tanks, another 1,244 Ukrainian armored vehicles destroyed, including 17 Leopard tanks, five French AMX wheeled tanks, 914 units of special vehicles, two air defense systems, 25 MLRS vehicles, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/why-cant-western-weapons-save-day-for-ukraines-counteroffensive-1111121503.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111898284_252:0:2983:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_321539a4c8a92809affba57e0476aea1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, weapons for ukraine, ukrainian armed forces, ukrainian counteroffensive, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine
ukraine, weapons for ukraine, ukrainian armed forces, ukrainian counteroffensive, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine
'Up to 20%' of Kiev's Weapons Destroyed or Damaged in First 2 Weeks of Counteroffensive
18:12 GMT 15.07.2023 (Updated: 18:16 GMT 15.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In the first two weeks of Ukraine's offensive up to 20% of the weapons Kiev sent to the battlefield were destroyed or damaged, including tanks and armored vehicles that Ukrainians planned to use in the advance on Russian positions, a American daily nespaper reported on Saturday, citing US and European officials.
In the recent weeks, the casualty rate dropped to about 10%, with the losses becoming lower because the counteroffensive
itself slowed down, the report read, citing sources. The changes also occurred because Ukraine changed its tactics, allegedly focusing on wearing down Russian troops, the report said.
A Ukrainian soldier said his squad's UAV filmed about half a dozen Western
armored vehicles that had been shelled
by the Russian artillery.
"They all burned," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
Ukraine's much-touted counteroffensive kicked off in early June after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops kept trying but were failing to advance. A number of Western media also noted the weak results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself admitted that progress was "slower than desired."
Since the beginning of Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russia has destroyed
21 Ukrainian aircraft, five helicopters, some 1,244 tanks, another 1,244 Ukrainian armored vehicles destroyed, including 17 Leopard tanks, five French AMX wheeled tanks, 914 units of special vehicles, two air defense systems, 25 MLRS vehicles, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.