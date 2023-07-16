https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/gilgo-beach-serial-killer-suspect-identified---reports-1111900942.html

Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Identified - Reports

Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Identified - Reports

Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect and father of two, has been arrested as the prime suspect in some of the notorious Gilgo Beach murders that took place on Long Island, reported US media.

2023-07-16T00:31+0000

2023-07-16T00:31+0000

2023-07-16T00:31+0000

beyond politics

us

long island

murder

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111900784_0:146:3072:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_c82791e8a72ccb00225ad2e5de3ed763.jpg

Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect and father of two, has been arrested as the prime suspect in some of the notorious Gilgo Beach murders that took place on Long Island, reported US media. The shocking revelation stunned the community, including actor Billy Baldwin, who was surprised to learn that Heuermann was his former high school classmate.Heuermann filed a not guilty plea through his court appointed attorney Michael Brown, but was remanded without bail. His next court date is scheduled for August 1.According to The New York Post, Heuermann was raised in a home on 1st Avenue, located directly across the bay from where the remains of 11 bodies were discovered between 2010 and 2011. He founded his architectural company, RH Architecture Design, located in Manhattan in 1994.The suspect's wife, Asa Ellerup, is of Icelandic heritage, according to reports. Heuermann's first wife, Elizabeth Ryan, whom he married at a young age, was described as a business administration graduate. Heuermann's 26-year-old daughter, Victoria, was listed as a member of his architectural team on the company's website. Neighbors spoke positively of Heuermann's special needs son, whom some sources suggested may have been his stepson. The community described the boy as polite and kind.Heuermann's arrest came after investigators matched his DNA, obtained from a discarded pizza crust, to hair found on victim Megan Waterman, as stated by US media. He was taken into custody with both his home in Massapequa Park and his office in Manhattan were surveilled.He was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and other related charges. Additional information provided during his bail application revealed disturbing details about his alleged crimes, including the use of burner phones, menacing phone calls, and explicit online searches, as revealed in US media publications.John Ray, an attorney representing the family of one of the victims, expressed relief that an arrest had been made after years of frustration. The community and authorities are now hoping for justice to be served in these long-standing unsolved cases.

long island

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

us, long island, murder