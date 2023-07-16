Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Identified - Reports
© AP Photo / Jeenah MoonNew York State police officers stand guard as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y.
The Gilgo Beach murders, which initially involved the discovery of four victims wrapped in burlap over a period of months in 2010 and 2011, eventually grew to a total of 10-18 bodies found in the area. The initial investigation was prompted by the search for Shannan Gilbert, a missing sex worker.
Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect and father of two, has been arrested as the prime suspect in some of the notorious Gilgo Beach murders that took place on Long Island, reported US media. The shocking revelation stunned the community, including actor Billy Baldwin, who was surprised to learn that Heuermann was his former high school classmate.
Heuermann filed a not guilty plea through his court appointed attorney Michael Brown, but was remanded without bail. His next court date is scheduled for August 1.
"I did not do this," Brown said Heuermann told him during their conversation after his arrest, adding that the latter was in tears after his arrest.
According to The New York Post, Heuermann was raised in a home on 1st Avenue, located directly across the bay from where the remains of 11 bodies were discovered between 2010 and 2011. He founded his architectural company, RH Architecture Design, located in Manhattan in 1994.
The suspect's wife, Asa Ellerup, is of Icelandic heritage, according to reports. Heuermann's first wife, Elizabeth Ryan, whom he married at a young age, was described as a business administration graduate. Heuermann's 26-year-old daughter, Victoria, was listed as a member of his architectural team on the company's website. Neighbors spoke positively of Heuermann's special needs son, whom some sources suggested may have been his stepson. The community described the boy as polite and kind.
"We spoke frequently, every day. And his kid is a nice kid, a special needs kid... The guy's been quiet. Never really bothers anybody," said Heuermann's next-door neighbor Etienne DeVilliers, a retired New York City firefighter as quoted by CBS.
Heuermann's arrest came after investigators matched his DNA, obtained from a discarded pizza crust, to hair found on victim Megan Waterman, as stated by US media. He was taken into custody with both his home in Massapequa Park and his office in Manhattan were surveilled.
He was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and other related charges. Additional information provided during his bail application revealed disturbing details about his alleged crimes, including the use of burner phones, menacing phone calls, and explicit online searches, as revealed in US media publications.
John Ray, an attorney representing the family of one of the victims, expressed relief that an arrest had been made after years of frustration. The community and authorities are now hoping for justice to be served in these long-standing unsolved cases.
"We’re pleased if they actually managed to find somebody that can be tagged for this," said Ray as quoted by The New York Post.