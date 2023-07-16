https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/netanyahu-ousts-his-partys-activist-over-offensive-holocaust-remarks-1111926058.html

Netanyahu Ousts His Party's Activist Over Offensive Holocaust Remarks

Netanyahu Ousts His Party's Activist Over Offensive Holocaust Remarks

In the midst of the anti-government protests surrounding Netanyahu's proposed judiciary reforms, crude Holocaust remarks have sparked controversy and drawn attention from all political factions.

2023-07-16T17:47+0000

2023-07-16T17:47+0000

2023-07-16T17:47+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

israel

germany

holocaust

likud

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/05/1111686838_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c7940fdc529c0a8f2f70ce3da282468f.jpg

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahi has removed an activist and member of his Likud party over offensive remarks the latter made about the Holocaust, addressing anti-government demonstrators.A video has been circulating on social media, depicting Itzik Zarka allegedly using vulgar language and spitting at protesters on Saturday near the town of Beit Shean, known for its working-class population."It's not for nothing that six million were killed...I'm proud that six million of you were burned!" Zarka reportedly shouted.Zarka’s commitments to the Likud party didn’t shield him from rebuke. Netanyahu promptly criticized his actions and clarified that such behavior would not be accepted within the party."We will not tolerate such disgraceful behavior in the Likud movement," Netanyahu declared.Zarka's remarks seemed divisive by setting the European Jewish Holocaust victims against the Jews of Middle Eastern origin from Mizrahi heritage, who are believed to constitute the party’s strong traditional support base.In Israel, denying or downplaying the Holocaust is considered a serious offense punishable by up to five years in prison. Zarka's comments were widely condemned by people irrespective of their political leanings since the Holocaust is a binding subject for all the Jews.Zarka, who is Jewish and claims to be the grandson of a Holocaust survivor, released a statement on social media saying that his remarks were “taken out of context.”Opponents of the proposed judicial reforms contend that Netanyahu is seeking to erode the autonomy of the courts as he defends himself in an ongoing corruption trial. On the other hand, Netanyahu asserts that the reforms are crucial for maintaining a balance of power within the government.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/tension-mounts-as-demonstrators-mobilize-ahead-of-israels-judicial-reform-vote-1111776319.html

israel

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli prime minister, likud activist, holocaust remarks, offensive comments, removal, anti-government protests, judiciary reforms, netanyahu, likud party, itzik zarka, beit shean, israel, european jewish holocaust victims, middle eastern jews, mizrahi heritage, ashkenazi jews, state of israel, jewish population, jewish communities, tensions, prejudice, socio-economic marginalization, zero tolerance, political controversy