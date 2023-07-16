International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/us-not-planning-to-restore-its-stockpile-of-cluster-munitions-sent-to-ukraine-1111922178.html
US Not Planning to Restore Its Stockpile of Cluster Munitions Sent to Ukraine
US Not Planning to Restore Its Stockpile of Cluster Munitions Sent to Ukraine
The United States does not plan to restore its own stockpile of cluster munitions to replace those handed over to Ukraine, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
2023-07-16T14:42+0000
2023-07-16T14:43+0000
military
us
cluster munitions
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101811/27/1018112774_0:175:3019:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_667247379cf40933c8d3f743c7fa71d9.jpg
"Our current plan is not to replenish that stockpile, it is rather to build up the capacity to produce the unitary round, the 155, the non-cluster munition round of the ammunition. We began that process months ago, because we anticipated the need for continuing supply to Ukraine, but it takes time," Sullivan told a US broadcaster on Sunday. On Thursday, Pentagon’s Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II told a briefing that Ukraine had received cluster munitions from the United States, as well as other countries. On July 7, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine, which included cluster munitions. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned on July 11 that the Russian military would be forced to use similar weapons, which it has plenty of in stocks, against the Ukrainian armed forces if the US supplies cluster munitions to Kiev. Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea have not signed the convention. Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with F-16 fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying that it will just prolong the hostilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/musk-comments-on-us-sending-cluster-munitions-to-ukraine-says-fate-hates-hypocrisy-1111899346.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101811/27/1018112774_145:0:2874:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_20032170794a3c8aa04f7f1905184e4d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cluster munitions, us supply of cluster munitions to ukraine, ukraine cluster munitions
cluster munitions, us supply of cluster munitions to ukraine, ukraine cluster munitions

US Not Planning to Restore Its Stockpile of Cluster Munitions Sent to Ukraine

14:42 GMT 16.07.2023 (Updated: 14:43 GMT 16.07.2023)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the mediabankDonetsk region update
Donetsk region update - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States does not plan to restore its own stockpile of cluster munitions to replace those handed over to Ukraine, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
"Our current plan is not to replenish that stockpile, it is rather to build up the capacity to produce the unitary round, the 155, the non-cluster munition round of the ammunition. We began that process months ago, because we anticipated the need for continuing supply to Ukraine, but it takes time," Sullivan told a US broadcaster on Sunday.
On Thursday, Pentagon’s Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II told a briefing that Ukraine had received cluster munitions from the United States, as well as other countries.
On July 7, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine, which included cluster munitions. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned on July 11 that the Russian military would be forced to use similar weapons, which it has plenty of in stocks, against the Ukrainian armed forces if the US supplies cluster munitions to Kiev.
Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea have not signed the convention.
SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2023
Americas
Elon Musk on US Decision to Send Cluster Munitions to Ukraine: Fate 'Hates Hypocrisy'
Yesterday, 18:34 GMT
Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with F-16 fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying that it will just prolong the hostilities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала