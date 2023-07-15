International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/musk-comments-on-us-sending-cluster-munitions-to-ukraine-says-fate-hates-hypocrisy-1111899346.html
Elon Musk on US Decision to Send Cluster Munitions to Ukraine: Fate 'Hates Hypocrisy'
Elon Musk on US Decision to Send Cluster Munitions to Ukraine: Fate 'Hates Hypocrisy'
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has accused the United States of hypocrisy for harshly condemning other countries that use cluster munitions and now sending these munitions to Ukraine.
2023-07-15T18:34+0000
2023-07-15T18:35+0000
americas
elon musk
sergei shoigu
ukraine
russia
pentagon
convention on cluster munitions
us
cluster munitions
cluster bombs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111314444_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6ff79614a0bfb1ac4ead3963943d8058.jpg
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has accused the United States of hypocrisy for harshly condemning other countries that use cluster munitions and now sending these munitions to Ukraine. On Thursday, Pentagon’s Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II told a briefing that Ukraine had received cluster munitions from the United States, as well as other countries. Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea have not signed the convention.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/hes-screwed-biden-official-tells-hersh-cluster-bombs-have-zero-chance-of-helping-ukraine-1111856918.html
americas
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111314444_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55050a3e03e30876b1285581a1ca3ced.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, ukraine, cluster munitions, elon musk
us, ukraine, cluster munitions, elon musk

Elon Musk on US Decision to Send Cluster Munitions to Ukraine: Fate 'Hates Hypocrisy'

18:34 GMT 15.07.2023 (Updated: 18:35 GMT 15.07.2023)
© AFP 2023 / ALAIN JOCARDSpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023
SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / ALAIN JOCARD
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On July 7, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine, which included cluster munitions. Sergei Shoigu warned on July 11 that the Russian military would be forced to use similar weapons, which it has plenty of in stocks, against the Ukrainian armed forces if the US supplies cluster munitions to Kiev.
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has accused the United States of hypocrisy for harshly condemning other countries that use cluster munitions and now sending these munitions to Ukraine.

"America has always condemned as evil those who use cluster bombs, but now we send them to be used? No good will come of this. Fate loves irony, but hates hypocrisy," Musk wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

On Thursday, Pentagon’s Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II told a briefing that Ukraine had received cluster munitions from the United States, as well as other countries.
Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a load exercise directed by the 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division Sept. 20. They transported and loaded nearly 100 rounds during the exercise. Pictured: A Soldier carries a 155mm Base Burn Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munition round, weighing more than 100 pounds, to a M992 Field Artillery Support Vehicle during the exercise. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2023
World
‘He’s Screwed’: Biden Official Tells Hersh ‘Cluster Bombs Have Zero Chance’ of Helping Ukraine
13 July, 17:06 GMT
Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea have not signed the convention.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with F-16 fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала