Elon Musk on US Decision to Send Cluster Munitions to Ukraine: Fate 'Hates Hypocrisy'

Elon Musk on US Decision to Send Cluster Munitions to Ukraine: Fate 'Hates Hypocrisy'

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has accused the United States of hypocrisy for harshly condemning other countries that use cluster munitions and now sending these munitions to Ukraine.

2023-07-15

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has accused the United States of hypocrisy for harshly condemning other countries that use cluster munitions and now sending these munitions to Ukraine. On Thursday, Pentagon’s Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II told a briefing that Ukraine had received cluster munitions from the United States, as well as other countries. Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea have not signed the convention.

