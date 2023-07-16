https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/watch-russian-ka-52-alligator-chopper-target-ukrainian-armor-in-donbass-1111916280.html

Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligator Chopper Target Ukrainian Armor in Donbass

The Ka-52 Alligator, NATO reporting name Hokum B, serves as the backbone of Russia’s frontline helicopter aviation, and been used to target everything from armored vehicles to enemy strongholds. In recent weeks, the Ka-52 has helped to play an instrumental role in blunting Ukraine’s NATO-backed offensive in the Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson.

Russia’s defense ministry has published footage of a Ka-52 targeting a Ukrainian armored vehicle in the South Donetsk direction.The video clip shows the attack helicopter firing a single missile, which descends onto the vehicle’s hull as it stands motionless in a field. A second later, the vehicle bursts into flames.The Ka-52 is known to be armed with up to a dozen Vikhr laser-guided missiles, designed specifically to target armored vehicles, including those with reactive armor, at ranges of up to 8 km. The missiles are fitted with a high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) fragmentation warhead with contact and proximity fuses. In addition to attack helicopters, the Russian military is known to attach Vikhrs to aircraft like the Su-25 ground attack jet and some warships.

