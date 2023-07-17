https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/canadian-man-fired-for-picking-up-baby-moose-as-hitch-hiker-1111933650.html

Canadian Man Fired for Picking Up Baby Moose as Hitch-Hiker

A Canadian fuel company worker has been sacked for rescuing a moose calf from danger.

A Canadian fuel company worker has been sacked for rescuing a moose calf from a black bear.Mark Skage was on an assignment for AFD Petroleum Inc. when he spotted the young animal by the side of the road north of his home town of Fort Nelson, British Columbia province.He called the youngster over to his pick-up truck after seeing it almost hit by several cars. When he opened the door, the calf immediately tried to climb in.After waiting a while to see if the mother moose would return for her child, Skage spotted a predatory black bear.According to figures from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, up to four in ten moose calves are taken by bear — mainly the larger Grizzlies — before the reach adulthood.The kindly Canuck finally relented and let the little moose climb into the cab with him, making a call to the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service to arrange a place in an animal rescue centre. But his bosses at the heating oil were not so sympathetic, dismissing the employee for his act of mercy.While acknowledging that citizens should let the law of the jungle take its course in such cases, Skage said he had no regrets — especially after learning that the calf was a female."It wasn't just one moose calf that God saved. It was a whole bunch," he said. "She's gonna grow up and have lots of babies, and her babies will have babies. I think it's a positive. I believe that in my heart."

