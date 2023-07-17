https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/kiev-regime-drops-hint-at-having-hand-in-crimean-bridge-terror-attack-1111931446.html

Kiev Regime Drops Hint at Having Hand in Crimean Bridge Terror Attack

Kiev Regime Drops Hint at Having Hand in Crimean Bridge Terror Attack

The Security Service of Ukraine has implicitly admitted its involvement in organizing the pre-dawn attack on the Crimean Bridge, which left two people dead and one child seriously injured.

2023-07-17T07:53+0000

2023-07-17T07:53+0000

2023-07-17T07:53+0000

crimean bridge terror attack

ukraine

russia

attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107635/87/1076358742_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d0c8efc7bdf1bca7624a2c0ad1de6fb.jpg

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military intelligence department, Andrei Yusov, commented on the Crimean Bridge incident, quoting the agency's head, Kirill Budanov, who stated that "this structure is unnecessary". RBC-Ukraine, citing a source in the Security Service of Ukraine, reported that the terror attack on the Crimean Bridge was a special operation conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy, using surface drones.The Security Service of Ukraine, known as the SBU, responded to the incident on its Telegram channel by publishing a modified excerpt from a Ukrainian folk song: "Nightingale, dear brother, the bridge has fallen asleep again.""This is folk music, and the lyrics are from the Security Service," the SBU posted on its Telegram channel.Alexei Goncharuk, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, called the incident, which left two people dead, and a child injured on the Crimean Bridge, a "victory for Ukraine" and demanded that those involved be awarded the highest state honors.Earlier, Sergei Aksyonov, the head of Crimea, announced the suspension of traffic on the Crimean Bridge due to the incident near the 145th pylon from the Krasnodar Region side. He urged the residents of Crimea and visitors to the peninsula to refrain from traveling over the Crimean Bridge and choose an alternative route through other regions.According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod Region, two of his constituents, a man and a woman, died as a result of the attack, and their underage daughter was injured. The Ministry of Health of the Krasnodar Region confirmed the two deaths. Speaker of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, said that the Crimean Bridge was attacked by the "Kiev terrorist regime."

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, sbu, terrorism, attack, crimean bridge, crimea, russia,