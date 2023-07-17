https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/two-unmanned-surface-vehicles-attacked-crimean-bridge---russian-national-anti-terrorism-committee-1111931183.html

Attack on Crimean Bridge Committed By Ukraine - Russia's Foreign Ministry

The attack on the Crimean Bridge was committed by Ukraine, stated Russia's Foreign Ministry on Monday.The decision was made with the participation of US, and UK Special Services, added the ministry in a statement.

The attack on the Crimean Bridge was committed by the regime in Kiev, stated Russia's Foreign Ministry on Monday.The decision to target the Crimean Bridge was made by Ukrainian officials, their military, and with the participation of US, and UK Special Services, added the ministry in a statement.Overnight, two unmanned surface vehicles attacked the infrustructure, according to the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee.Russian investigators are identifying those involved in the organization of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge carried out by the Kiev regime's special services and armed units, according to the committee.Emergency services are currently working at the scene. Law enforcement agencies are carrying out the necessary operational and investigative actions.Earlier in the day, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said that traffic was suspended on the Crimean Bridge due to an emergency, and urged people to avoid traveling via the infrustructure. The road part of the bridge had sustained damage. "From the side of the Republic of Crimea, there is damage to the roadway on the spans of the Crimean bridge," the Russian Transport Ministry said on Telegram on Monday morning, adding that the "structures of the spans themselves are on their supports."A civilian couple who had been driving by car from Stary Oskol, Belgorod region, were killed, their 14-year-old child was wounded.The child's life is not in danger, she has been admitted to the intensive care unit of Temryk Central Hospital.

