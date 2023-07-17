International
Crimean Bridge Terror Attack
Crimean Bridge Terror Attack
The bridge linking Crimea to the Krasnodar region was hit by a massive explosion on October 8, halting all road and rail traffic. President Vladimir Putin has stated that it was a terror attack aimed at destroying Russia's critical infrastructure that was carried out by Ukrainian special services.
Attack on Crimean Bridge Committed By Ukraine - Russia's Foreign Ministry
Attack on Crimean Bridge Committed By Ukraine - Russia's Foreign Ministry
The attack on the Crimean Bridge was committed by Ukraine, stated Russia's Foreign Ministry on Monday.The decision was made with the participation of US, and UK Special Services, added the ministry in a statement.
The attack on the Crimean Bridge was committed by the regime in Kiev, stated Russia's Foreign Ministry on Monday.The decision to target the Crimean Bridge was made by Ukrainian officials, their military, and with the participation of US, and UK Special Services, added the ministry in a statement.Overnight, two unmanned surface vehicles attacked the infrustructure, according to the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee.Russian investigators are identifying those involved in the organization of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge carried out by the Kiev regime's special services and armed units, according to the committee.Emergency services are currently working at the scene. Law enforcement agencies are carrying out the necessary operational and investigative actions.Earlier in the day, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said that traffic was suspended on the Crimean Bridge due to an emergency, and urged people to avoid traveling via the infrustructure. The road part of the bridge had sustained damage. "From the side of the Republic of Crimea, there is damage to the roadway on the spans of the Crimean bridge," the Russian Transport Ministry said on Telegram on Monday morning, adding that the "structures of the spans themselves are on their supports."A civilian couple who had been driving by car from Stary Oskol, Belgorod region, were killed, their 14-year-old child was wounded.The child's life is not in danger, she has been admitted to the intensive care unit of Temryk Central Hospital.
russia
crimean bridge
Attack on Crimean Bridge Committed By Ukraine - Russia's Foreign Ministry

07:11 GMT 17.07.2023 (Updated: 08:04 GMT 17.07.2023)
Svetlana Ekimenko
Overnight, traffic had been suspended on the Crimean Bridge linking the peninsula to the Krasnodar region via the Sea of Azov due to an emergency that resulted in the death of two people.
The attack on the Crimean Bridge was committed by the regime in Kiev, stated Russia's Foreign Ministry on Monday.
The decision to target the Crimean Bridge was made by Ukrainian officials, their military, and with the participation of US, and UK Special Services, added the ministry in a statement.
"Today's attack on the Crimean Bridge was committed by the Kiev regime. This regime is a terrorist one and has all the signs of an international organized criminal group," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.
Overnight, two unmanned surface vehicles attacked the infrustructure, according to the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee.

"At 3:05 [6:05 GMT] two Ukrainian unmanned underwater vehicles carried out an attack on the Crimean Bridge. As a result of the terrorist attack, the road part of the Crimean Bridge was damaged, while two adults were killed and one child was injured," the statement said.

Russian investigators are identifying those involved in the organization of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge carried out by the Kiev regime's special services and armed units, according to the committee.
"The necessary examinations have been appointed as part of the criminal case. The investigation is identifying individuals from the Ukrainian special services and armed units involved in the organization and execution of this crime," stated the committee.
Emergency services are currently working at the scene. Law enforcement agencies are carrying out the necessary operational and investigative actions.
Earlier in the day, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said that traffic was suspended on the Crimean Bridge due to an emergency, and urged people to avoid traveling via the infrustructure. The road part of the bridge had sustained damage.
"From the side of the Republic of Crimea, there is damage to the roadway on the spans of the Crimean bridge," the Russian Transport Ministry said on Telegram on Monday morning, adding that the "structures of the spans themselves are on their supports."
A civilian couple who had been driving by car from Stary Oskol, Belgorod region, were killed, their 14-year-old child was wounded.
"Two civilians died: a man and a woman, driving a car on the bridge," the Russian Investigative Committee said.
The child's life is not in danger, she has been admitted to the intensive care unit of Temryk Central Hospital.
Crimean Bridge Terror Attack
Crimean Bridge Terror Attack
LIVE UPDATES: Crimean Bridge Closed Due to Emergency
