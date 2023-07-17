https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/maxars-satellite-filmed-crimean-bridge-twice-in-past-month-1111941257.html

Maxar's Satellite Filmed Crimean Bridge Twice in Past Month

Maxar's WorldView-2 commercial satellite filmed the Crimean Bridge twice in the past month, the company said on Monday.

The company published satellite images of the area dated June 20 and July 12. Maxar owns and operates a group of satellites that enables it to collect detailed images from space, including photos of the conflict in Ukraine. The company’s technology is used for geospatial intelligence and forms the backbone of Google Maps. On Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two surface drones. According to the report, the road was damaged, two adults were killed and one child was injured.

