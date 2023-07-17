International
Crimean Bridge Terror Attacks
Ukraine hit the Crimean Bridge with a terror attack on July 17, killing two adults and injuring a child. Previously, Ukraine attacked the Crimean Bridge on October, 8, 2022 halting all road and rail traffic.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/maxars-satellite-filmed-crimean-bridge-twice-in-past-month-1111941257.html
Maxar's Satellite Filmed Crimean Bridge Twice in Past Month
Maxar's Satellite Filmed Crimean Bridge Twice in Past Month
Maxar's WorldView-2 commercial satellite filmed the Crimean Bridge twice in the past month, the company said on Monday.
2023-07-17T13:57+0000
2023-07-17T13:58+0000
crimean bridge terror attacks
crimean bridge
russia
ukraine
terrorist attack
satellite
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111941986_0:92:3072:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_b8d972c1c58acca2f5ac84b285e304f7.jpg
The company published satellite images of the area dated June 20 and July 12. Maxar owns and operates a group of satellites that enables it to collect detailed images from space, including photos of the conflict in Ukraine. The company’s technology is used for geospatial intelligence and forms the backbone of Google Maps. On Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two surface drones. According to the report, the road was damaged, two adults were killed and one child was injured.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/russian-foreign-ministry-condemns-deadly-terrorist-attack-on-crimean-bridge-1111938407.html
crimean bridge
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111941986_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a420c2c751d6c4806d8e64cae78bf22.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
maxar's satellite constellation filmed the crimean bridge, kiev's terrorist attack on the crimean bridge, satellite images of the crimean bridge
maxar's satellite constellation filmed the crimean bridge, kiev's terrorist attack on the crimean bridge, satellite images of the crimean bridge

Maxar's Satellite Filmed Crimean Bridge Twice in Past Month

13:57 GMT 17.07.2023 (Updated: 13:58 GMT 17.07.2023)
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev / Go to the mediabankThe Crimean Bridge
The Crimean Bridge - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2023
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Maxar's WorldView-2 commercial satellite filmed the Crimean Bridge twice in the past month, the company said on Monday.
The company published satellite images of the area dated June 20 and July 12.
Maxar owns and operates a group of satellites that enables it to collect detailed images from space, including photos of the conflict in Ukraine. The company’s technology is used for geospatial intelligence and forms the backbone of Google Maps.
On Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two surface drones. According to the report, the road was damaged, two adults were killed and one child was injured.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2023
Crimean Bridge Terror Attacks
Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack on Crimean Bridge
13:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала