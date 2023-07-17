https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/russian-foreign-ministry-condemns-deadly-terrorist-attack-on-crimean-bridge-1111938407.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack on Crimean Bridge

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned a deadly attack on the Crimean Bridge and expressed hope that the international community would give a "proper" assessment of the incident.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which is an absolutely civilian object … We hope that the global community and relevant multilateral institutions would take an impartial approach and give proper assessment of the crimes committed by the Ukrainian authorities," the statement read. The Foreign Ministry also said that the attempts to disrupt transport connections to the peninsula and to tear Crimea away from mainland Russia are "futile." "If the Western origin of the surface drones which attacked the bridge is determined, as well as the role of Western countries in planning, financing and carrying out this operation, it will prove their complicity in the terrorist activities of the Kiev regime," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.On Monday, the Ukrainian regime commited a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, killing a family couple, injuring a child and damaging the road. According to the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee, two surface drones exploded on the bridge at 3:05 [6:05 GMT], rendering it impossible to function. Emergency services are currently working at the scene. Law enforcement agencies are carrying out the necessary operational and investigative actions.

