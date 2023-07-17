https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/millions-of-pentagon-emails-sent-to-malian-server-due-to-mil-domain-typo-1111940351.html

Millions of Pentagon Emails Sent to Malian Server Due to '.mil' Domain Typo

Millions of Pentagon Emails Sent to Malian Server Due to '.mil' Domain Typo

The Pentagon is still scrambling to plug the security holes that allowed the recent leaks of plans for the Ukrainian offensive — years after Chelsea Manning passed evidence of US war crimes in Iraq to Wikileaks.

2023-07-17T18:14+0000

2023-07-17T18:14+0000

2023-07-17T18:14+0000

americas

us

pentagon

pentagon cybersecurity strategy

mali

generic top-level domains (gtlds)

gtld

email

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102781/23/1027812305_0:83:5096:2950_1920x0_80_0_0_cd66763086b40e4979c78790189c4351.jpg

Millions of internal US military email messages have ended up on a Malian internet server over the past 10 years thanks to a small error in typing addresses.Personnel mistakenly typed '.ml' — the top-level internet domain for the central African nation — instead of the and Department of Defense (DoD) '.mil' suffix.Dutch internet entrepreneur Johannes Zuurbier, whose Mali Dili company's contract to run the Malian internet country domain is about to end, has warned the Pentagon of the problem repeated over the past decade after taking legal advice — which he gave a copy of to his wife "just in case the black helicopters landed in my back yard."Zuurbier has amassed a collection of almost 117,000 misdirected Pentagon emails over the years, with nearly 1,000 coming on on July 12 alone.While much of those emails are spam and none are marked 'classified', some contain personal details of DoD staff, contractors and their families including medical data, ship crew manifests and base personnel lists, travel plans, details of criminal complaints and disciplinary procedures against service-people and photographs of defense facilities.One email contained the full itinerary for US Army Chief of Staff General James McConville's delegation to Indonesia in May this year — including hotel room numbers.He feared that un-named foreign powers could take advantage of the leaks to Mali, which has turned away from former colonial power France to Russia for help in fighting terrorist insurgents.Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Commander Tim Gorman insisted that the DoD “is aware of this issue and takes all unauthorised disclosures of controlled national security information or controlled unclassified information seriously.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/pentagon-says-identified-areas-to-improve-security-posture-in-light-of-teixeira-leak-1111684429.html

americas

mali

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

us department of defense email domain name spelling errors leak internal emails to a malian server, pentagon leaks of ukrainian offensive plans, why can't the pentagon keep its data secure?