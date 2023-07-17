https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/russia-to-continue-food-supplies-to-global-south-despite-black-sea-grain-deal-suspension-1111949743.html

Russia to Continue Food Supplies to Global South Despite Black Sea Grain Deal Suspension

Moscow suspended the year-long Black Sea Grain Deal after the West failed to implement its part of the agreement.

"Russia’s decision to end the grain deal was expected," Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, a retired professor from the Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Sputnik. "The collective West and Ukraine have continuously violated their part in the Grain Agreement as signed between Russia, Turkiye and the UN."The grain deal expired on July 17 with Russia having repeatedly warned the West it would not extend the agreement until and unless its demands concerning Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports were met.While Russia has fully implemented its part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative signed in July 2022 by Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye, and the United Nations, the US and the EU failed to lift or ease sanctions preventing Russia's shipments of grain and fertilizers. Russia's Rosselkhozbank has remained disconnected from SWIFT, with the EU unwilling to lift restrictions on the nation's agriculture-focused bank, despite earlier agreements. Likewise, Western shippers and insurers still refuse to transport Russian agricultural goods because of sanctions. In addition, the Togliatti-Odessa pipeline - which was used to transport Russian ammonia fertilizer to the Black Sea port of Odessa - was blasted by Ukrainian saboteurs in June.Nonetheless, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov stressed on Monday that as soon as the West implements its part of the deal, Moscow would resume the agreement.Who Benefitted the Most From Grain Deal?As per the UN, the EU emerged as the main beneficiary of the Black Sea Grain Deal: 38% of all grain was sent to the Old Continent; another 30% went to Turkiye; and 24% to China."The EU benefited a lot," Nadein-Raevskiy agreed, adding that on the EU's periphery, many countries have suffered from the flood of cheap Ukrainian grain.In April, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria introduced a temporary ban on Ukraine's agricultural products. Previously, the countries of Central Europe repeatedly called on Brussels to move all surplus grain out of their states toward Africa and the Middle East for humanitarian purposes within the framework of the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes.However, those who had not benefited from the deal were vulnerable developing nations. Only 2% of grain has been supplied to the Global South despite the West's earlier declarations that the whole idea behind the deal was to feed the world's poorest countries.Russia did not benefit, either. Because of the discount in prices for Russia's grain – formed as a result the grain deal – the grain industry of the Russian Federation lost about $1 billion over the year, Arkady Zlochevsky, head of the Russian Grain Union (RGU), stated at a press conference on Monday.West's Propaganda Part of Hybrid War Against RussiaThe West has already tried to pin the blame for the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Deal on Russia. The EU condemned Moscow, with European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen claiming that Russia's decision is a "cynical move".For his part, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken – knowing that the West has not lifted a finger to implement its part of the agreement – criticized Russia in advance last week. As per Blinken, Moscow used the deal "as a weapon.""Since the hundreds of sanctions placed on Russia have not worked so far, the West, however, will continue with this strategy as they believe in their own campaign," the Indian scholar continued, adding that the Western elites do not care about ordinary people in the Global South.Through its propaganda campaign, the West is seeking to sever ties between the Global South, said the scholar, calling it a part of the overall US/NATO hybrid war against Russia.Russia Will Continue to Feed Africa and AsiaNonetheless, Dr. Chenoy has no doubts that Russia will find a way to transport its own grain to poor developing countries."The last time the grain deal was ended, Russia sent many shiploads of grain to the countries of the Global South that needed them most. This was especially acknowledged by the African Union. I expect Russia will likely do the same," Chenoy said.Despite the burden of sanctions, Russia managed to export over 15 million tons of grain, as well as a large amount of mineral fertilizers by November 2022. More than 90% of deliveries went to countries in Africa and Southeast Asia, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov told journalists at the time.This spring, the Russian Federation supplied 4.9 million tons of wheat to foreign markets in May; five million tons in April; and 5.2 million tons in March. Among buyers of Russian grain are Egypt, Yemen, Brazil, Bangladesh, Oman, Mexico, Mozambique, Tunisia, Senegal, Tanzania and Rwanda, to name but a few.In 2022, Russia updated the record for gross grain harvest: a total of 157.676 million tons was harvested, 29.9% more than in 2021. In 2023, the grain harvest in the Russian Federation is expected to be 123 million tons, including 78 million tons of wheat.The suspension of the Black Sea Grain Deal wouldn't mean the halt of food supplies to the Global South, the Russian expert emphasized. Russia will also continue free deliveries to the poorest countries of Africa and Asia, he said."On the one hand, it would seem to be completely unprofitable, but unprofitable from a financial point of view. The political aspect probably prevails in this case, and we are seriously strengthening our positions in those areas [in the Global South]," Nadein-Raevskiy concluded.

