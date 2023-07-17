International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/russian-brazilian-leaders-may-meet-at-brics-summit-in-august---brazils-foreign-minister-1111929049.html
Russian, Brazilian Leaders May Meet at BRICS Summit in August - Brazil's Foreign Minister
Russian, Brazilian Leaders May Meet at BRICS Summit in August - Brazil's Foreign Minister
MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) - The BRICS summit in South Africa scheduled for late August could be the nearest opportunity for a meeting between Russian President... 17.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-17T00:24+0000
2023-07-17T00:24+0000
world
vladimir putin
sergey lavrov
south africa
brazil
lula da silva
brics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111588282_0:221:2121:1414_1920x0_80_0_0_0b42717600304a7eb13897ad09b695ba.jpg
"The nearest opportunity for a meeting [between the two leaders] could be at the BRICS summit in South Africa. Since Lula's election, they have already contacted twice, and president Putin received special envoy Celso Amorim to discuss the Ukraine conflict and peace prospects," Vieira said, commenting on Lula's plans to meet with Putin. Since Lula's election last year, he has met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov three times, with the bilateral dialogue on the conflict in Ukraine actively taking place in different formats, Brazil's top diplomat added. On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked whether Putin would attend the BRICS summit this year that the format of the event had not been fully decided upon, with discussions continuing on the matter.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/south-african-president-says-upcoming-brics-summit-will-be-in-person-1111778416.html
south africa
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111588282_96:0:1981:1414_1920x0_80_0_0_8c91a6c3f73323f369ec63a4db2ac345.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, sergey lavrov, south africa, brazil, lula da silva, brics
vladimir putin, sergey lavrov, south africa, brazil, lula da silva, brics

Russian, Brazilian Leaders May Meet at BRICS Summit in August - Brazil's Foreign Minister

00:24 GMT 17.07.2023
© iStock.com / ISergBRICS logo
BRICS logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2023
© iStock.com / ISerg
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) - The BRICS summit in South Africa scheduled for late August could be the nearest opportunity for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told Sputnik.
"The nearest opportunity for a meeting [between the two leaders] could be at the BRICS summit in South Africa. Since Lula's election, they have already contacted twice, and president Putin received special envoy Celso Amorim to discuss the Ukraine conflict and peace prospects," Vieira said, commenting on Lula's plans to meet with Putin.
Since Lula's election last year, he has met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov three times, with the bilateral dialogue on the conflict in Ukraine actively taking place in different formats, Brazil's top diplomat added.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks before handing over a certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2023
Africa
South African President Says Upcoming BRICS Summit Will Be In-Person
9 July, 19:09 GMT
On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked whether Putin would attend the BRICS summit this year that the format of the event had not been fully decided upon, with discussions continuing on the matter.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала