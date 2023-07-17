https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/russian-forces-destroy-enemy-infantry-trying-to-attack-in-zaporozhye-direction-1111929724.html

Russian Forces Destroy Enemy Infantry Trying to Attack in Zaporozhye Direction

Members of the Russian Vostok Group have destroyed all Ukrainian infantry groups that were attacking in the Zaporozhye direction.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, the enemy made attempts to attack our positions with small groups of infantry… All groups have been destroyed," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that, in the south Donetsk direction, the "Vostok" Group of Forces has been systematically attacking Ukrainian troops, having destroyed a pickup truck with nationalists and two mortar crews. Russian aerial reconnaissance has uncovered a concentration of nationalists in the Novodaryevka area, which was then destroyed by artillery fire, the spokesperson told Sputnik. In addition, Russian forces have destroyed the command and observation post of the Ukrainian military in one of the sectors of the south Donetsk direction and prevented a planned attack.

