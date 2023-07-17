International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Destroy Enemy Infantry Trying to Attack in Zaporozhye Direction
Russian Forces Destroy Enemy Infantry Trying to Attack in Zaporozhye Direction
Members of the Russian Vostok Group have destroyed all Ukrainian infantry groups that were attacking in the Zaporozhye direction.
"In the Zaporozhye direction, the enemy made attempts to attack our positions with small groups of infantry… All groups have been destroyed," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that, in the south Donetsk direction, the "Vostok" Group of Forces has been systematically attacking Ukrainian troops, having destroyed a pickup truck with nationalists and two mortar crews. Russian aerial reconnaissance has uncovered a concentration of nationalists in the Novodaryevka area, which was then destroyed by artillery fire, the spokesperson told Sputnik. In addition, Russian forces have destroyed the command and observation post of the Ukrainian military in one of the sectors of the south Donetsk direction and prevented a planned attack.
Russian Forces Destroy Enemy Infantry Trying to Attack in Zaporozhye Direction

02:35 GMT 17.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Service members of the Russian "Vostok" Group of Forces have destroyed all Ukrainian infantry groups that were trying to attack in the Zaporozhye direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"In the Zaporozhye direction, the enemy made attempts to attack our positions with small groups of infantry… All groups have been destroyed," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that, in the south Donetsk direction, the "Vostok" Group of Forces has been systematically attacking Ukrainian troops, having destroyed a pickup truck with nationalists and two mortar crews.
Russian aerial reconnaissance has uncovered a concentration of nationalists in the Novodaryevka area, which was then destroyed by artillery fire, the spokesperson told Sputnik.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
'Enemy Has No Success': Putin Positive About Special Op in Ukraine
Yesterday, 10:40 GMT
In addition, Russian forces have destroyed the command and observation post of the Ukrainian military in one of the sectors of the south Donetsk direction and prevented a planned attack.
