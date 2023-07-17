https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/russian-urals-oil-price-rises-to-5803-per-barrel-1111944155.html

Russian Urals Oil Price Rises to $58.03 Per Barrel

Russian Urals Oil Price Rises to $58.03 Per Barrel

The average price of Russian oil brand Urals amounted to $58.03 per barrel from June 14 to July 15, while the Brent benchmark was trading at $76.05 per barrel, bringing Urals 's discount to $18.02 per barrel.

Russia is increasing duty on oil exports by $1.3 to $16.9 from August 1, the ministry added.Previously, the G7 imposed a cap on prices to cut Russia's oil profits at $60 per barrel. However, on July 12, the market price of Urals oil broke through the artificial limitation set by Western powers reaching $63.22 per barrel.Furthermore, Russian oil production remains steady despite Western sanctions, according to an International Energy Agency report published on July 13.

