Russian Urals Oil Price Rises to $58.03 Per Barrel

The average price of Russian oil brand Urals amounted to $58.03 per barrel from June 14 to July 15, while the Brent benchmark was trading at $76.05 per barrel, bringing Urals 's discount to $18.02 per barrel.
Russia is increasing duty on oil exports by $1.3 to $16.9 from August 1, the ministry added.Previously, the G7 imposed a cap on prices to cut Russia's oil profits at $60 per barrel. However, on July 12, the market price of Urals oil broke through the artificial limitation set by Western powers reaching $63.22 per barrel.Furthermore, Russian oil production remains steady despite Western sanctions, according to an International Energy Agency report published on July 13.
Russia is increasing duty on oil exports by $1.3 to $16.9 from August 1, the ministry added.
Previously, the G7 imposed a cap
on prices to cut Russia's oil profits at $60 per barrel. However, on July 12, the market price of Urals oil broke through
the artificial limitation set by Western powers reaching $63.22 per barrel.
Furthermore, Russian oil production remains steady
despite Western sanctions, according to an International Energy Agency report published on July 13.