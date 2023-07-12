https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/russian-crude-oil-on-verge-of-busting-western-sanctions-price-cap-1111833289.html

Russian Crude Oil on Verge of Busting Western Sanctions 'Price Cap'

Russian Crude Oil on Verge of Busting Western Sanctions 'Price Cap'

US-led attempts to force Russia to sell its crude oil at below market price have faced several hurdles, not least the reluctance of many of its NATO allies to cut themselves off from the world's third-largest producer.

2023-07-12T18:08+0000

2023-07-12T18:08+0000

2023-07-12T18:08+0000

russia

crude oil

2022 russian oil price cap

price cap

oil in turmoil

european union (eu)

g7

nato

urals

brent

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/06/1105093537_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3c1bffc89ccc91eaa2b8f025baec507a.jpg

The market price of Russian crude oil is on the verge of breaking through the $60-per-barrel artificial price cap imposed by Western powers.The spot price of Urals crude has been rising since May, and on Tuesday hit $59.98 per barrel at the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.The barrel-head price at Primorsk on the Baltic Sea also rose to $59.38 the same day.The G7 group of developed nations — the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada plus the European Union (EU) — agreed in December to pay no more than $60 per barrel for Russian crude as part of sanctions on Moscow over its special military operation in Ukraine.The plan included a ban on oil tankers flagged in those countries from shipping Russian oil sold at above that price — but excluded shipments via pipelines that run through several EU and NATO member states including Hungary.The US-led bloc has struggled to enforce the ban as tankers flagged in other nations load crude at Russian terminals and transfer it to Europe-bound ships in international waters. Russia has responded by cutting its oil production, putting further upward pressure on market prices and expanding its own tanker fleet to outflank attempts to enforce the embargo.On Wednesday, Brent crude futures were trading at $79.75 per barrel.The G7 was formerly known as the G8 until 2014, when Russia was excluded after residents of Crimea overwhelming voted to secede from Ukraine and reunite with their historical homeland of Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/putin-extends-response-measures-to-russian-oil-price-cap-until-year-end-1111471948.html

russia

black sea

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

g7 price cap on russian oil exports by sea, us-led sanctions on russia over its special military operation in ukraine, can western nations force russia to sell its oil below market price?