Ukraine Admits Russian Forces Advancing in Kupyansk Direction

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar has confirmed that the Russian forces have been actively advancing in the Kupyansk direction. 17.07.2023, Sputnik International

"The enemy has been actively advancing since the end of last week in the Kupyansk direction in the Kharkov region. Now the enemy is searching for weaknesses in our defense, actively conducting assault operations… The situation is complicated. Fierce fighting is going on now," Malyar wrote in her Telegram channel.This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin positively assessed the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, noting that the Russian armed forces were thwarting all enemy attempts to break through the Russian defenses.Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye, the latter being their primary focus.

