International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/ukraine-admits-russian-forces-advancing-in-kupyansk-direction-1111930981.html
Ukraine Admits Russian Forces Advancing in Kupyansk Direction
Ukraine Admits Russian Forces Advancing in Kupyansk Direction
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar has confirmed that the Russian forces have been actively advancing in the Kupyansk direction. 17.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-17T07:02+0000
2023-07-17T07:02+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111462940_0:0:2969:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_230e53ec2357d4e1417cfe7a1898ca92.jpg
"The enemy has been actively advancing since the end of last week in the Kupyansk direction in the Kharkov region. Now the enemy is searching for weaknesses in our defense, actively conducting assault operations… The situation is complicated. Fierce fighting is going on now," Malyar wrote in her Telegram channel.This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin positively assessed the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, noting that the Russian armed forces were thwarting all enemy attempts to break through the Russian defenses.Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye, the latter being their primary focus.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/enemy-has-no-success-putin-positive-about-special-op-in-ukraine-1111917667.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111462940_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fc9056d8929c16c139019224f67c8a7d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces advancing, ukraine admits russian army advancing in direction of kupyansk, ukrainian counteroffensive
russian forces advancing, ukraine admits russian army advancing in direction of kupyansk, ukrainian counteroffensive

Ukraine Admits Russian Forces Advancing in Kupyansk Direction

07:02 GMT 17.07.2023
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of a mortar unit charges a mortar, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Lugansk People's Republic, Russia.
A Russian serviceman of a mortar unit charges a mortar, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Lugansk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2023
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar has confirmed that the Russian forces have been actively advancing in the Kupyansk direction.
"The enemy has been actively advancing since the end of last week in the Kupyansk direction in the Kharkov region. Now the enemy is searching for weaknesses in our defense, actively conducting assault operations… The situation is complicated. Fierce fighting is going on now," Malyar wrote in her Telegram channel.
This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin positively assessed the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, noting that the Russian armed forces were thwarting all enemy attempts to break through the Russian defenses.
A Russian serviceman of a mobile anti-aircraft unit stands guard by a UAZ truck mounted with a DShK machine gun as he is on combat duty for repelling attacks of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
'Enemy Has No Success': Putin Positive About Special Op in Ukraine
Yesterday, 10:40 GMT
Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye, the latter being their primary focus.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала