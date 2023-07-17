International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/watchmen-become-the-watched-data-of-german-us-intel-staff-leaked-online-1111950268.html
Watchmen Become the Watched: Data of German, US Intel Staff Leaked Online
Watchmen Become the Watched: Data of German, US Intel Staff Leaked Online
The US and its NATO and Five Eyes allies have created the most powerful spying apparatus in history, with NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden revealing a decade ago last month that in addition to spying on foreign adversaries, US intelligence agencies also spy on foreign allies and ordinary Americans on an industrial scale.
2023-07-17T19:15+0000
2023-07-17T19:18+0000
world
edward snowden
germany
national security agency (nsa)
google
us cyber command
leak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105507/07/1055070779_0:156:3089:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_2c1bd1b72c766be2eb3124019d314c54.jpg
A trove of 5,600 names and email addresses, including dozens of US and German intelligence service employees, has appeared online after malevolent actors exploited a vulnerability in VirusTotal, a Google-owned website designed to check suspicious files and urls for viruses and malware.According to German media, the trove of names includes employees of the National Security Agency, US Cyber Command, and credentials of individuals working for the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. German intelligence workers also had their personal details compromised, with the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), German military counterintelligence (MAD), the federal police force and the federal criminal police affected. Names of employees of government agencies from the UK, the Netherlands and Taiwan also appeared in the trove.Germany’s Federal Information Security Administration (BSI) confirmed the leak’s authenticity, and advised German government employees not to upload files to VirusTotal.Created by Spanish cybersecurity company Hispasec Sistemas in 2004, VirusTotal was acquired by Google in 2012, and serves as an aggregator of antivirus products and online scan engines used by IT security experts, businesses, government agencies and media. The service has received financial support from US Cyber Command.Germany’s BSI warned back in the spring of 2022 that users of the service essentially give up the confidentiality of files that they’ve uploaded, and said that “due to the large number and diversity of VirusTotal customers with access to the uploaded files, they are de facto made publicly available.” Accordingly, the agency warned government employees and companies not to upload sensitive, personally identifiable data.The leaked files did not provide any information beyond names and email addresses. Nevertheless, it could allow malicious actors and foreign intelligence operatives to pinpoint persons involved with IT security and malware in the affected companies, services and government organizations, potentially opening them up for further targeted phishing attacks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/millions-of-pentagon-emails-sent-to-malian-server-due-to-mil-domain-typo-1111940351.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230309/us-house-officer-personal-data-of-hundreds-of-lawmakers-stolen-in-significant-hack-1108197941.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105507/07/1055070779_180:0:2911:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef78b69935a91f6fad5f1b8c07887a61.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
leak, data, intelligence, employees, workers
leak, data, intelligence, employees, workers

Watchmen Become the Watched: Data of German, US Intel Staff Leaked Online

19:15 GMT 17.07.2023 (Updated: 19:18 GMT 17.07.2023)
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the mediabankRansomware attacks global IT systems
Ransomware attacks global IT systems - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2023
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The US and its NATO and Five Eyes allies have created the most powerful spying apparatus in history, with NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden revealing a decade ago that in addition to spying on foreign adversaries, US intelligence agencies also spy on foreign allies and ordinary Americans on an industrial scale.
A trove of 5,600 names and email addresses, including dozens of US and German intelligence service employees, has appeared online after malevolent actors exploited a vulnerability in VirusTotal, a Google-owned website designed to check suspicious files and urls for viruses and malware.
According to German media, the trove of names includes employees of the National Security Agency, US Cyber Command, and credentials of individuals working for the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. German intelligence workers also had their personal details compromised, with the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), German military counterintelligence (MAD), the federal police force and the federal criminal police affected. Names of employees of government agencies from the UK, the Netherlands and Taiwan also appeared in the trove.
Germany’s Federal Information Security Administration (BSI) confirmed the leak’s authenticity, and advised German government employees not to upload files to VirusTotal.
Air National Guard soldiers monitor computer screens - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2023
Americas
Millions of Pentagon Emails Sent to Malian Server Due to '.mil' Domain Typo
18:14 GMT
Created by Spanish cybersecurity company Hispasec Sistemas in 2004, VirusTotal was acquired by Google in 2012, and serves as an aggregator of antivirus products and online scan engines used by IT security experts, businesses, government agencies and media. The service has received financial support from US Cyber Command.
Germany’s BSI warned back in the spring of 2022 that users of the service essentially give up the confidentiality of files that they’ve uploaded, and said that “due to the large number and diversity of VirusTotal customers with access to the uploaded files, they are de facto made publicly available.” Accordingly, the agency warned government employees and companies not to upload sensitive, personally identifiable data.
The leaked files did not provide any information beyond names and email addresses. Nevertheless, it could allow malicious actors and foreign intelligence operatives to pinpoint persons involved with IT security and malware in the affected companies, services and government organizations, potentially opening them up for further targeted phishing attacks.
The Senate side of the Capitol is seen in Washington, early Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, as lawmakers rush to complete passage of a bill to fund the government before a midnight Friday deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2023
Americas
US House Officer: Personal Data of Hundreds of Lawmakers Stolen in Significant Hack
9 March, 01:56 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала