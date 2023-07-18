https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/brazil-wants-to-use-national-currencies-in-trade-with-key-partners---foreign-minister-1111957649.html

Brazil Wants to Use National Currencies in Trade With Key Partners - Foreign Minister

Brazil Wants to Use National Currencies in Trade With Key Partners - Foreign Minister

Brazil is interested in using national currencies in mutual payments with its key trading partners and is working on establishing relevant mechanisms, similar to the one already in place with Argentina, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told Sputnik.

2023-07-18T05:37+0000

2023-07-18T05:37+0000

2023-07-18T05:37+0000

world

brazil

brics

russia

mir

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/05/1080371007_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_17e3a5ed7aa66e5f3129a2e5af705735.jpg

"Brazil is extremely interested in using national currencies in trade with our key global partners and is discussing this issue with some of them. For instance, we already have a mechanism with Argentina that provides foreign trade operators with such an opportunity," Vieira said in response to a question whether Brazil would look into the possibility of using Russia's Mir payment system or making other steps towards dedollarization. The minister noted that creating such a system is a lengthy and complex process, which requires the participation of the central banks of all the countries involved. "We must move forward in this direction, and we are doing it, but with all the attention that such very complex processes require," the top diplomat said. In late May, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he would want to see a common currency introduced for the BRICS member states so that Brazil would not need to use US dollars in foreign trade.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/what-is-meant-by-de-dollarization-1111947106.html

brazil

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brazil is interested in using national currencies in mutual payments with its key trading partners and is working on establishing relevant mechanisms, similar to the one already in place with argentina, brazilian foreign minister mauro vieira told sputnik.