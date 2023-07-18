https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/bregret-poll-claims-more-than-half-of-british-voters-want-to-re-join-eu-1111962868.html

'BreGret?' Poll Claims More Than Half of British Voters Want to Re-Join EU

Brexit campaigners confounded pollsters to win the 2016 referendum on membership of the European Union by more than a million votes. But worldwide economic turmoil since the UK's formal exit in 2020 has left some with regrets.

Pollsters have claimed more than half of British voters back re-joining the European Union (EU) more than two years after Brexit was finalised.The latest Brexit tracker poll by YouGov found that 51 percent of the 2,051 respondents would vote to re-join the EU in a hypothetical referendum — compared to 32 percent who would favour staying out and 18 percent who were unsure.It was the first time the "re-join" option had registered more than half of total respondents in a YouGov poll, although previous surveys by the firm had indicated a majority if the "don't knows" were excluded.If the plebiscite was held now, 55 percent of those polled said they would vote Remain compared to 31 percent for Leave.73 per cent of Leave voters said they would stand by their decision in 2016, with 18 percent saying they would now vote Remain. But four percent of Remainers bucked the trend and said they now backed Brexit.And 57 percent told the pollsters they thought Brexit was a bad idea, compared to 32 percent who thought it was the right decision.The Leave campaign led by Nigel Farage won the June 2016 referendum on EU membership by 17.4 million votes to 16.1 million — a 52 to 48 split — on a turn-out of 72 percent, higher than most general elections.Farage had conceded defeat early on the day of the vote after the last few polls gave the Remain camp a lead of up to 10 points, including a YouGov poll published on June 23 that predicted a 52 percent vote to stay in — the inverse of the final result.The UK's formal exit from the EU did not come until January 31 2020 — just as the COVID-19 pandemic reached Europe. The British vaccination programme was quicker off the mark than the EU's centralised purchasing and distribution scheme run by its executive the European Commission.But the economic fallout from the pandemic lockdowns — followed by sanctions on Russia — has sent inflation soaring and brought the UK close to the recessions already afflicting European industrial powerhouse Germany.The Conservative government pledged to realise the benefits of leaving the EU, despite ditching Brexiteer PM Boris Johnson last September in favour of former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak.But Downing Street recently watered down its plans for a "bonfire" of legacy 'red-tape' legislation, while it is closely cooperating with Brussels on arming the Ukrainian regime and ramping up sanctions on Russia.The opposition Labour Party has ruled out re-joining the EU, one of many policy U-turns by its leader Sir Keir Starmer. He led the charge at the September 2019 party conference for a "people's vote" re-run of the 2016 referendum — a move which saw Labour lose by a landslide in the snap general election that December to Johnson's Tories.The Scottish Nationalist Party has made Brexit a focus of its demands for a repeat of the 2014 independence referendum, claiming a majority of Scots would back its plan to apply for EU membership. That leaves the small Liberal Democrats and the sole Green party MP Caroline Lucas as the only Parliamentary groups who want the UK as a whole to return to the Brussels fold.

