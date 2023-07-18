https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/elon-musk-says-wants-publicly-available-overview-of-how-ukraine-spends-us-aid-money-1111972549.html

Elon Musk Wants Overview of How Ukraine Spends US Aid Money

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he would like to see a publicly available overview of how US aid funds to Ukraine are being spent.

Musk tweeted in response to a post - originally reported by Reuters - about the Biden administration being set to announce another $1.3 billion in military aid for Ukraine. Earlier on Tuesday, the administration announced $250 in aid for Ukraine’s agriculture sector and $500 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine the day before. The administration will announce the latest military aid package in the coming days, but it is said it will include air defense systems, counter-drone systems, attack drones and munitions, according to reports.Western allies began pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation. Their support has since evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons, including tanks. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev. However, more and more US citizens are growing weary of supporting Ukraine, according to American media. An increasing number of taxpayers do not approve of their government's decision to spend billions of dollars on a country across the ocean, while it remains unclear how Ukraine spends the funds.At the same time, public attention to Russia's special military operation has taken a downward trend, rendering it difficult for US politicians to justify enormous spending on Ukraine.

