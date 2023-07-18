International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/milley-it-would-take-years-billions-of-dollars-for-ukraine-to-match-russian-airpower-1111978839.html
Milley: It Would Take Years, Billions of Dollars for Ukraine to Match Russian Airpower
Milley: It Would Take Years, Billions of Dollars for Ukraine to Match Russian Airpower
It would take years and billions of dollars for the West to help Ukraine match the Russian airpower, train Ukrainian pilots and facilitate the necessary maintenance, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said Tuesday.
2023-07-18T23:53+0000
2023-07-18T23:51+0000
military
mark milley
jake sullivan
russia
ukraine
joint chiefs of staff
pentagon
us military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101963663_0:205:2627:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_9a9890029cd07624ee36447a85db8c56.jpg
"Ten F-16s are $2 billion. So, the Russians have hundreds of fourth and fifth-generation airframes. If they [the Ukrainians] are going to try to match the Russians, one for one or even two to one, you are talking about a large number of aircraft," Milley said during a press briefing.Instead of supplying Ukraine with expensive aircraft, Milley suggests focusing on air defenses, on the blocking and tackling sort of offensive combined arms maneuvers, i.e., artillery, as well as on long- and short-range artillery. On Sunday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States will permit its European partners to begin training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets and provide the necessary tools for that purpose, while the timeline for when the jets will reach Ukraine still remains unclear. Earlier in July, Pentagon’s Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II said that the conditions on the battlefield in Ukraine were not "ideal" for using F-16 fighter jets given that Russia continues to possess air defense capabilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/ukrainian-pilots-operating-f-16s-would-be-flying-targets-heres-why-1111974402.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101963663_55:0:2570:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_bc537efe895c089af241737a255d71ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chairman of the joint chiefs of staff mark milley, russian airpower, ukraine conflict
chairman of the joint chiefs of staff mark milley, russian airpower, ukraine conflict

Milley: It Would Take Years, Billions of Dollars for Ukraine to Match Russian Airpower

23:53 GMT 18.07.2023
© Sputnik / Sergei Orlov / Go to the mediabankRussian Air Force Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet taking off from an airfield. File photo.
Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet taking off from an airfield. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2023
© Sputnik / Sergei Orlov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – It would take years and billions of dollars for the West to help Ukraine match the Russian fleet of fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft, train Ukrainian pilots and facilitate the necessary maintenance, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said on Tuesday.
"Ten F-16s are $2 billion. So, the Russians have hundreds of fourth and fifth-generation airframes. If they [the Ukrainians] are going to try to match the Russians, one for one or even two to one, you are talking about a large number of aircraft," Milley said during a press briefing.
"That's going to take years to train the pilots, years to do the maintenance and sustainment, years to generate that degree of financial support to do that. You're talking way more billions of dollars than has already been generated."
Instead of supplying Ukraine with expensive aircraft, Milley suggests focusing on air defenses, on the blocking and tackling sort of offensive combined arms maneuvers, i.e., artillery, as well as on long- and short-range artillery.
On Sunday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States will permit its European partners to begin training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets and provide the necessary tools for that purpose, while the timeline for when the jets will reach Ukraine still remains unclear.
U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in formation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2023
Military
Ukrainian Pilots Operating F-16s Would Be Flying Targets: Here's Why
19:15 GMT
Earlier in July, Pentagon’s Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II said that the conditions on the battlefield in Ukraine were not "ideal" for using F-16 fighter jets given that Russia continues to possess air defense capabilities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала