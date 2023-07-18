https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/milley-it-would-take-years-billions-of-dollars-for-ukraine-to-match-russian-airpower-1111978839.html

Milley: It Would Take Years, Billions of Dollars for Ukraine to Match Russian Airpower

Milley: It Would Take Years, Billions of Dollars for Ukraine to Match Russian Airpower

It would take years and billions of dollars for the West to help Ukraine match the Russian airpower, train Ukrainian pilots and facilitate the necessary maintenance, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said Tuesday.

2023-07-18T23:53+0000

2023-07-18T23:53+0000

2023-07-18T23:51+0000

military

mark milley

jake sullivan

russia

ukraine

joint chiefs of staff

pentagon

us military aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101963663_0:205:2627:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_9a9890029cd07624ee36447a85db8c56.jpg

"Ten F-16s are $2 billion. So, the Russians have hundreds of fourth and fifth-generation airframes. If they [the Ukrainians] are going to try to match the Russians, one for one or even two to one, you are talking about a large number of aircraft," Milley said during a press briefing.Instead of supplying Ukraine with expensive aircraft, Milley suggests focusing on air defenses, on the blocking and tackling sort of offensive combined arms maneuvers, i.e., artillery, as well as on long- and short-range artillery. On Sunday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States will permit its European partners to begin training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets and provide the necessary tools for that purpose, while the timeline for when the jets will reach Ukraine still remains unclear. Earlier in July, Pentagon’s Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II said that the conditions on the battlefield in Ukraine were not "ideal" for using F-16 fighter jets given that Russia continues to possess air defense capabilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/ukrainian-pilots-operating-f-16s-would-be-flying-targets-heres-why-1111974402.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chairman of the joint chiefs of staff mark milley, russian airpower, ukraine conflict