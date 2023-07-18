https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/ukrainian-pilots-operating-f-16s-would-be-flying-targets-heres-why-1111974402.html

Ukrainian Pilots Operating F-16s Would Be Flying Targets: Here's Why

The White House confirmed Sunday that it would allow European allies to start training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets.

The catastrophically slow pace of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the ongoing NATO-Russia proxy war has led to louder and louder demands from Kiev asking the US and NATO to send F-16 fighters to the country to give its ground forces some semblance of air support.US officials have privately questioned whether adding the multi-role fighters to the battlefield would improve Kiev’s position, given the dense Russian air defense network which would be able to target enemy fighters even more readily than NATO-delivered drones, rockets and missiles.Washington nevertheless took another step in relenting on the issue Sunday, with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announcing that the president had given the “green light” for allies to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the planes. The US "will allow, permit, support, facilitate and in fact provide the necessary tools for Ukrainians to begin being trained on F-16s as soon as Europeans are prepared," Sullivan said.Denmark’s Defense Ministry announced last week that the kingdom, plus Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, the UK and Sweden are theoretically ready to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16s, and that training could start as early as next month.It remains unclear which countries will be ready to part with their own stocks of F-16s to send to Ukraine. However, multiple NATO countries plan to eventually upgrade their air forces to F-35s, which US media have speculated should ease the transfer of their older planes to Kiev. Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway have been listed as top candidates in this regard.A leaked US Air Force assessment published in May estimated that Ukrainian pilots could be trained in the basic operation of F-16s in as little as four months.Russian Air Force Major-General (ret.) Vladimir Popov says the real required training time would be six months, and up to a year to train a pilot worth his salt.In the F-16’s case, this will mean “a minimum” of two additional months, while mastering the use of the jet’s unguided rockets, missiles, small and large-caliber bombs, etc. would take up to a year, even if the pilot is experienced, according to the expert.For a green pilot, who may be capable of confidently taking off, landing and flying in a holding pattern, putting him in a position where he has to perform sorties would amount to a cruel betrayal, Popov said.Ground Crew Training Easier, But Not by a LotTraining Ukrainian ground crews to service and repair the F-16s would be easier, and could probably be done in six months, in Popov’s estimation, especially if it’s limited to unscrewing faulty, worn-out or damaged components and replacing them with new ones.However, again, high-quality repair work, including the knowledge to be able to tinker with and modify aircraft and fix complex systems, would require additional training of personnel to enable them to match their theoretical knowledge with practical, real-world experience, Popov said. In addition, issues related to the compatibility of equipment and standards is another headache that must be taken into account, and which could rapidly rack up costs.Differences Between F-16s, Ukraine’s Soviet JetsOn the surface level, there is no fundamental difference between F-16s and Ukraine’s existing fleet of fighter aircraft, Popov said."But as a rule there are nuances, and a lot of them. Even flying the same type of aircraft, but of a different modification, may mean some qualitative differences," Popov added, saying it would be necessary to clarify which of the many modification(s) of the F-16 Ukrainian pilots would actually be trained on and given to fly, given the differences – including in terms of thermodynamic performance, between them.Getting these nuances across to pilots will require explaining them in the classroom, and then demonstrating them in practice flights. “And then, only after carrying out several flights independently, will the pilot be able to understand these nuances and use them correctly in future,” Popov said. Otherwise, he added, the pilot, particularly if they are under psychological pressure, could make a fateful mistake, either crashing the plane or getting shot down in a combat situation.Not Enough TimeTime is a crucial factor in the training of competent pilots, Popov said, and this is a precious commodity which the Ukrainian Air Force simply lacks, in his view.On top of that is the language barrier, which in this case will inevitably play a negative role. "It’s one thing to quickly learn and perceive something in your native language, and another to learn through a translator or you yourself translating in your head, for example, from English into Russian, and then acting, and vice versa. All of this takes time, and in this case there will be certain difficulties."Additionally, the cost – including everything from finding qualified flight instructors to the resources spent on fuel, munitions expended in testing, and the aircraft’s service life, which also isn’t unlimited in conditions of rigorous training, must also be taken into account, with total costs running into the hundreds of thousands of dollars per pilot, if not more, Popov said. "Because this is very complex and expensive equipment; its maintenance is also labor-intensive and therefore [also] expensive."Not Enough PilotsPopov believes that although NATO could take "green" Ukrainian recruits who would be of very limited value on the battlefield straight from the academy and train them to fly F-16s, finding and retraining experienced pilots would be much more difficult, given the Ukrainian Air Force’s catastrophic losses over the past year-and-a-half.If Ukraine were able to recruit NATO pilots effectively willing to act as mercenaries, that would be a different story, particularly if it found pilots with experience flying the F-16. If a handful of such pilots could be scraped together, they themselves would need training time, not only to learn the geography, but also to navigate the dense Russian air defenses and fighter jets in duals (something NATO pilots accustomed to operating in environments with little to no enemy air cover probably won’t be used to).Politically Cheap, Reputationally CostlyTaking into account the many costs associated with the above-mentioned issues helps explain the US and NATO’s “dithering” on the issue of F-16 deliveries to Kiev, Popov says, pointing out that it’s “one thing to take a political decision – to talk about it and create a certain atmosphere around it…and something else completely to carry it in practice, and I think they’ll think about it a dozen more times before proceeding.”Furthermore, if the pilots are trained and a decision to deploy F-16s to Ukraine is ultimately made, NATO and its Ukrainian proxies can’t realistically expect Russia to just wait around until the jets are attacking Russian positions, Popov said. "Of course we will take certain measures to complicate their retraining, to complicate their lives at operational airfields…Strikes will be carried out on these airfields, on these storage bases, at these training centers, if this is done in Ukraine, that is."In this sense, Popov stressed that deploying F-16s to Ukraine could become a very costly form of negative PR for the US defense industry, undermining the image of a jet which continues to be operated by dozens of countries around the world, and which is still generally considered effective. “And suddenly it will be beaten mercilessly.”“It’s one thing, I repeat, for politicians to talk about it confidently. And something else for military practitioners, who make decisions, and who must calculate all these retraining programs and other programs on the use of this aircraft,” Popov summed up.

