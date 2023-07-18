https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/north-korea-us-south-korean-consultative-group-pushes-peninsula-to-brink-of-nuclear-war-1111959852.html

North Korea: US-South Korean Consultative Group 'Pushes Peninsula to Brink of Nuclear War'

North Korea: US-South Korean Consultative Group 'Pushes Peninsula to Brink of Nuclear War'

As tensions continue to simmer in the Korean Peninsula, North Korea has denounced the US-South Korea posturing in the region as provocative.

2023-07-18T13:28+0000

2023-07-18T13:28+0000

2023-07-18T13:29+0000

world

dprk

korean central news agency (kcna)

kurt campbell

korean peninsula

washington

south korea

yoon suk yeol

joe biden

kim yo jong

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/1f/1083037620_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_07557d1396be44a4c80b3d67dd08b855.jpg

The first session of a consultative group between the US and South Korea over nuclear deterrence measures has targeted North Korea’s nuclear program and discussed the management of American nuclear weapons in the region.South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol described Tuesday's inaugural Nuclear Consultative Group meeting in Seoul as a significant event conducted under the pretext of "responding to the escalating North Korean nuclear and missile threats". Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy director of South Korea's National Security Office, and Kurt Campbell, the White House coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, jointly presided over the meeting.Following this event, the US and South Korea conducted their largest "Combined Annihilation Firepower Drills," with the deployment of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and nuclear-capable bombers. In June, nuclear-powered submarine the USS Michigan docked in South Korea. North Korea's state media, the Korean Central News Agency, criticized US actions in the Asia-Pacific.The group accorded greater decision-making power to South Korea over how the US nuclear canopy would be deployed, which was accompanied by the guarantee that it would be deployed to retaliate against a potential North Korean strike. However, Washington has the final say on the use of its nuclear assets.The group has been labeled a "nuclear war tool” by North Korea, with the country demanding the discontinuation of submarine deployments and firmly declining offers from Washington and Seoul to resume talks on nuclear disarmament, which have remained at a standstill for a long time.China has opposed the idea of deploying US submarines near the Korean Peninsula, stating that such a move undermines the integrity of the global nuclear nonproliferation regime.Pyongyang has expressed strong displeasure over the Yoon-Biden summit, stating that it has strengthened its resolve to pursue its "nuclear war deterrent."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/north-korea-joint-us-south-korean-drills-put-region-on-brink-of-explosion-1110470544.html

korean peninsula

washington

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, south korea, nuclear deterrence, north korea, nuclear program, extended deterrence, nuclear consultative group, president yoon suk yeol, president joe biden, kurt campbell, washington declaration, combined annihilation firepower drills, uss nimitz, uss michigan, korean peninsula, kcna, nuclear non-proliferation system, nuclear war, us-south korea alliance, us submarines, pyongyang, china, global nuclear nonproliferation regime, yoon-biden summit