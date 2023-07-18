https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/us-no-longer-israels-closest-ally-amid-judicial-reform-push---ex-pm-lapid-1111973528.html

US 'No Longer Israel's Closest Ally’ Amid Judicial Reform Push - Ex-PM Lapid

US 'No Longer Israel's Closest Ally’ Amid Judicial Reform Push - Ex-PM Lapid

Knesset Opposition leader Yair Lapid blasted the ruling coalition of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, saying his right-wing government had alienated Jerusalem from Washington, its primary benefactor.

2023-07-18T19:20+0000

2023-07-18T19:20+0000

2023-07-18T19:20+0000

world

knesset

israel

yair lapid

benjamin netanyahu

judicial reform

protests

nuclear deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100365791_0:28:3070:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_9eb46b8f11eb73b7006a350103db1f4a.jpg

Lapid was referring to the so-called "reasonableness bill" presently being argued in the Knesset, Israel's unicameral legislature. The bill would block Israeli courts from applying a "reasonableness standard" to decisions made by the country’s elected officials.The principle is a common law doctrine allowing for judicial review of administrative decisions by senior officials judged to be beyond the scope of a "reasonable and responsible" exercise of their authority.The bill has not yet entered its final form, but could include protections for the prime minister, the entire cabinet, or any specific minister, according to Israeli media.Speaking to Yesh Atid members on Monday, Lapid said the country was sliding toward “dictatorship” with the proposed changes.Across the Atlantic, the judicial reform bill has provoked criticism from both the Biden administration and the American Jewish community. US President Joe Biden has urged Netanyahu to "walk away" from the push, saying he was "very concerned" about the health of Israeli democracy. The Jewish Federations of North America, an umbrella group that represents nearly 400 Jewish communities, sent an open letter to Netanyahu in February urging him to protect minority rights and halt the reform effort.That criticism has come amid wider opposition to Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, which includes several hardline figures who have made disparaging remarks about Arabs, and non-Orthodox Jews.The former prime minister was especially critical of news last month that the US and Iran were closing in on a deal over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Even though the rumored deal would fall well short of reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that the US unilaterally shredded in 2018, Lapid nonetheless called it a "colossal failure" of Israeli foreign policy, suggesting Netanyahu’s cabinet had made Washington wary of tacking so close to the winds from Jerusalem.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/tension-mounts-as-demonstrators-mobilize-ahead-of-israels-judicial-reform-vote-1111776319.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/israel-conducts-one-of-largest-operations-in-jenin-since-2002-hundreds-of-soldiers-participating-1111653945.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

yair lapid; yesh atid; netanyahu; judicial reform; israel