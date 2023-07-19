https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/latin-america-refuses-to-side-with-eu-on-ukraine-to-show-sovereignty---expert-1111994391.html

Latin America Refuses to Side With EU on Ukraine to Show Sovereignty - Expert

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Latin American countries’ refusal to adopt the European position on the Ukraine conflict at the third summit of the EU and the CELAC is motivated by their historically grounded antipathy toward the US, Francois Asselineau, a French geopolitical analyst and politician, told Sputnik.

The third EU-CELAC Summit took place in Brussels from July 17-18. The EU failed to convince CELAC member states to directly condemn Russia's special military operation in the final declaration, but the document still expressed "deep concern on the ongoing war against Ukraine." The expert went on to criticize European Council President Charles Michel for calling the summit declaration "ambitious" despite it not featuring a condemnation of Russia as the EU wanted. The CELAC is an intergovernmental bloc founded in 2010 to boost integration among Latin American and Caribbean countries and reduce the United States' influence on the region. The organization currently consists of 33 member states.

