EU-СELAC Summit: Bloc Fails to Woo LatAm Nations as BRICS 'Gaining in Influence'
EU-СELAC Summit: Bloc Fails to Woo LatAm Nations as BRICS ‘Gaining in Influence’
During a recent regional summit attended by EU officials, Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela reportedly proved to be the most resistant in expressing their opposition to condemning Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine
The EU-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit in Brussels has seen the bloc's failed attempt to upset Russia amid the struggle for influence across the region, a US news agency has cited unnamed sources as saying. During the two day-summit, which wrapped up on Tuesday, senior EU officials reportedly tried to court their Latin American and Caribbean colleagues, amid a performance of classical music and a gala dinner.They claimed that EU officials pointed the finger at Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela as the most resistant to the bloc's lobbying for a strong condemnation of Russia.The sources argued that it was impossible to convince Managua, Havana and Caracas of alleged Russian guilt, insisting that they were loyal to Putin ostensibly because his support allowed their leaders to remain in power.The insiders also asserted that EU officials were disappointed over Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's unwillingness to accept any strong language on Russia when it comes to its special operation in Ukraine.This follows Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira telling Sputnik on Tuesday that his country is interested in using national currencies in mutual payments with its key trading partners and is working on establishing relevant mechanisms, similar to the one already in place with Argentina.In late May, Brazilian President Lula da Silva said he would want to see a common currency introduced for the BRICS member states so that Brazil would not need to use US dollars in foreign trade.With this year's BRICS summit scheduled for August in South Africa, the country's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor earlier told reporters that worldwide interest in the group was "huge" and that she had 12 letters from interested countries on her desk."Saudi Arabia is one," she said, also mentioning the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria, and Argentina.
EU-СELAC Summit: Bloc Fails to Woo LatAm Nations as BRICS ‘Gaining in Influence’
12:00 GMT 19.07.2023 (Updated: 12:01 GMT 19.07.2023)
During a recent regional summit attended by EU officials, Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela reportedly proved to be the most resistant in expressing their opposition to condemning Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.
The EU-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit in Brussels has seen the bloc’s failed attempt to upset Russia amid the struggle for influence across the region, a US news agency has cited unnamed sources as saying.
During the two day-summit
, which wrapped up on Tuesday, senior EU officials reportedly tried to court their Latin American and Caribbean colleagues, amid a performance of classical music and a gala dinner.
According to the sources, the gathering was overshadowed by a diplomatic row over “how, if at all, to criticize Russia or the country’s President Vladimir Putin" for Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.
They claimed that EU officials pointed the finger at Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela as the most resistant to the bloc’s lobbying for a strong condemnation of Russia.
The sources argued that it was impossible to convince Managua, Havana and Caracas of alleged Russian guilt, insisting that they were loyal to Putin ostensibly because his support allowed their leaders to remain in power.
The insiders also asserted that EU officials were disappointed over Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s unwillingness to accept any strong language on Russia when it comes to its special operation
in Ukraine.
The US news outlet noted in this vein that “the dispute underscored the wider challenge that the EU and its Group of Seven (G7) partners face in getting Latin American countries onside, when the BRICS [group] — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — are gaining in influence.”
This follows Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira
telling Sputnik on Tuesday that his country is interested in using national currencies in mutual payments with its key trading partners and is working on establishing relevant mechanisms, similar to the one already in place with Argentina.
In late May, Brazilian President Lula da Silva said he would want to see a common currency introduced for the BRICS member states so that Brazil would not need to use US dollars in foreign trade.
With this year's BRICS summit
scheduled for August in South Africa, the country’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor earlier told reporters that worldwide interest in the group was "huge" and that she had 12 letters from interested countries on her desk.
"Saudi Arabia is one,” she said, also mentioning the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria, and Argentina.