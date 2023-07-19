https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/poland-to-ban-ukrainian-grain-import-if-eu-fails-to-extend-ban---govt-head-1111990545.html
Poland to Ban Ukrainian Grain Import If EU Fails to Extend Ban - Gov't Head
Poland to Ban Ukrainian Grain Import If EU Fails to Extend Ban - Gov't Head
Poland will unilaterally ban the import of grain from Ukraine if the European Commission does not extend it, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.
2023-07-19T13:29+0000
2023-07-19T13:29+0000
2023-07-19T13:30+0000
world
european union (eu)
grain supply
grain
poland
europe
imports
mateusz morawiecki
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/13/1111990208_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7e496664b0ec2ec4f0ba2a929ee391bd.jpg
In less than two months, on September 15, it is necessary to open the borders to grain from Ukraine again in accordance with the decision of the European Commission, the Prime Minister said following a meeting of agriculture ministers of countries bordering Ukraine. It is worth mentioning that Poland imposed temporary restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports in April in order to protect national market from the uncontrolled inflow of cheap agricultural products from Ukraine.In the recent months, several European countries including Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland insisted on financial compensations to local farmers and on a broader list of Ukrainian agricultural products prohibited for imports in the EU.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/polish-cabinet-authorizes-temporary-ban-on-ukrainian-grain-imports-1109556926.html
poland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/13/1111990208_102:0:2833:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9ff7687d89c8270e3832d662504d8be.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
import restrictions, ukrainian grain, polish prime minister, mateusz morawiecki, agricultural products from ukraine
import restrictions, ukrainian grain, polish prime minister, mateusz morawiecki, agricultural products from ukraine
Poland to Ban Ukrainian Grain Import If EU Fails to Extend Ban - Gov't Head
13:29 GMT 19.07.2023 (Updated: 13:30 GMT 19.07.2023)
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland will unilaterally ban the import of grain from Ukraine if the European Commission does not extend it, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.
In less than two months, on September 15, it is necessary to open the borders to grain from Ukraine again in accordance with the decision of the European Commission, the Prime Minister said following a meeting of agriculture ministers of countries bordering Ukraine.
"Either the European Commission agrees to develop a general regulation that will extend this ban, or we will do it ourselves. We will be firm, we will be decisive and we will definitely defend a Polish farmer," Morawiecki said.
It is worth mentioning that Poland imposed temporary restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports in April in order to protect national market from the uncontrolled inflow of cheap agricultural products from Ukraine.
In the recent months, several European countries including Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland insisted on financial compensations to local farmers and on a broader list of Ukrainian agricultural products prohibited for imports in the EU
.