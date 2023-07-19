International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Chairs Meeting of Non-Profit Organization's Supervisory Board
Poland to Ban Ukrainian Grain Import If EU Fails to Extend Ban - Gov't Head
Poland will unilaterally ban the import of grain from Ukraine if the European Commission does not extend it, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.
In less than two months, on September 15, it is necessary to open the borders to grain from Ukraine again in accordance with the decision of the European Commission, the Prime Minister said following a meeting of agriculture ministers of countries bordering Ukraine. It is worth mentioning that Poland imposed temporary restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports in April in order to protect national market from the uncontrolled inflow of cheap agricultural products from Ukraine.In the recent months, several European countries including Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland insisted on financial compensations to local farmers and on a broader list of Ukrainian agricultural products prohibited for imports in the EU.
Poland to Ban Ukrainian Grain Import If EU Fails to Extend Ban - Gov't Head

13:29 GMT 19.07.2023 (Updated: 13:30 GMT 19.07.2023)
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland will unilaterally ban the import of grain from Ukraine if the European Commission does not extend it, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.
In less than two months, on September 15, it is necessary to open the borders to grain from Ukraine again in accordance with the decision of the European Commission, the Prime Minister said following a meeting of agriculture ministers of countries bordering Ukraine.
"Either the European Commission agrees to develop a general regulation that will extend this ban, or we will do it ourselves. We will be firm, we will be decisive and we will definitely defend a Polish farmer," Morawiecki said.
It is worth mentioning that Poland imposed temporary restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports in April in order to protect national market from the uncontrolled inflow of cheap agricultural products from Ukraine.
In the recent months, several European countries including Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland insisted on financial compensations to local farmers and on a broader list of Ukrainian agricultural products prohibited for imports in the EU.
