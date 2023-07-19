https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/putin-chairs-meeting-of-non-profit-organizations-supervisory-board--1111983032.html

Putin Chairs Meeting of Non-Profit Organization's Supervisory Board

'Russia - the Land of Opportunities' is a non-commercial organisation established on the initiative of Vladimir Putin in May 2022 to search for talents in Russia and exchange of experience between schoolers, students, specialists, entrepreneurs, and volunteers.

Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is chairing a meeting of the supervisory board of Russia – Land of Opportunities - a non-profit organization.The meeting will sum up the results of 5 years of work, and graduates of collaborative programs will share their experiences and views on the organization's prospects.The non-profit partners with 1,500 business entities, universities, public and civil organizations. Putin repeatedly stressed that Russia is a land of opportunities for those who are ready to work together towards helping their country and society.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

