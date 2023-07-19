https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/putin-chairs-meeting-of-non-profit-organizations-supervisory-board--1111983032.html
Putin Chairs Meeting of Non-Profit Organization's Supervisory Board
'Russia - the Land of Opportunities' is a non-commercial organisation established on the initiative of Vladimir Putin in May 2022 to search for talents in Russia and exchange of experience between schoolers, students, specialists, entrepreneurs, and volunteers.
Putin Chairs Meeting of Non-Profit Organization's Supervisory Board
12:20 GMT 19.07.2023 (Updated: 12:28 GMT 19.07.2023)
'Russia - Land of Opportunities' is a non-profit organization established at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin in May 2022. Its goal is to seek out talent in Russia and exchange experiences between schoolchildren, students, specialists, entrepreneurs, and volunteers.
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is chairing a meeting of the supervisory board of Russia – Land of Opportunities - a non-profit organization.
The meeting will sum up the results of 5 years of work,
and graduates of collaborative programs will share their experiences and views on the organization's prospects.
The non-profit partners with 1,500 business entities, universities, public and civil organizations. Putin repeatedly stressed that Russia is a land of opportunities for those who are ready to work together towards helping their country and society
.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!