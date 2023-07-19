https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/russian-armed-forces-receive-advanced-self-propelled-mortars-1111991723.html

Russian Armed Forces Receive Advanced Self-Propelled Mortars

It will take a Drok mortar less than sixty seconds to shift to firing position when on the move.

The Russian state corporation Rostec has sent the first experimental batch of the 2S41 Drok self-propelled mortars to the country’s armed forces.According to Rostec’s press service, the design of the Typhoon armored vehicle-mounted Drok mortar allows its crew to conduct fire without leaving the 2S41, which can be transformed into firing position in less than a minute.Rostec spokesman Bekhan Ozdoyev, for his part, stressed that the 2S41 is superior to foreign analogs in terms of certain performance characteristics.He added that the self-propelled mortar is designed to destroy enemy manpower and lightly armored vehicles, as well as blind hostile observation posts and create smoke screens.The 2S41’s effective firing range is over 1.5 times higher than that of the standard 2B14 Podnos (Tray) mortar, which stands at 3,922 meters (2,437 miles).In addition, the Drok features a remotely-controlled weapon module with a circular rotation machine gun and an optical-electronic sight. The digital system provides the self-propelled mortar with both secure information interaction with control vehicles and the possibility of autonomous operation.

