Russian Navy Snuffs Out Stray Ukrainian Mine in Black Sea

The crew of Russia's Ka-27 helicopter from the patrol ship Sergey Kotov destroyed a Ukrainian drifting mine in the Black Sea 180 kilometers (111 miles) northeast of the Bosphorus Strait, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2023-07-19T10:10+0000

"While performing tasks in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, the patrol ship Sergey Kotov of the Black Sea Fleet identified and disabled a drifting Ukrainian mine 180 kilometers northeast of the Bosphorus Strait. According to the ship commander's decision, a Ka-27 helicopter was scrambled into the air, and the crew destroyed the mine with machine-gun fire," the statement said.Last week, the Russian Black Sea Fleet command issued a mine hazard warning regarding the shipping route in the northwestern section of the waters after discovering a drifting Ukrainian mine."The Ukrainian navy's unprofessionalism and irresponsibility has led to the fact that today an unknown number of mines are drifting in the Black Sea, posing a persistent threat to shipping," officials maintained.

