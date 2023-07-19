https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/russian-black-sea-fleet-destroys-ukrainian-drifting-mine-111-miles-northeast-of-bosporus-1111986585.html
Russian Navy Snuffs Out Stray Ukrainian Mine in Black Sea
The crew of Russia's Ka-27 helicopter from the patrol ship Sergey Kotov destroyed a Ukrainian drifting mine in the Black Sea 180 kilometers (111 miles) northeast of the Bosphorus Strait, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"While performing tasks in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, the patrol ship Sergey Kotov of the Black Sea Fleet identified and disabled a drifting Ukrainian mine 180 kilometers northeast of the Bosphorus Strait. According to the ship commander's decision, a Ka-27 helicopter was scrambled into the air, and the crew destroyed the mine with machine-gun fire," the statement said.Last week, the Russian Black Sea Fleet command issued a mine hazard warning regarding the shipping route in the northwestern section of the waters after discovering a drifting Ukrainian mine."The Ukrainian navy's unprofessionalism and irresponsibility has led to the fact that today an unknown number of mines are drifting in the Black Sea, posing a persistent threat to shipping," officials maintained.
A Ukrainian mine found in the Black Sea was destroyed by a Russian Ka-27 helicopter
10:10 GMT 19.07.2023 (Updated: 10:29 GMT 19.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian Ka-27 helicopter crew from the patrol ship Sergey Kotov eliminated a stray Ukrainian mine in the Black Sea 180 kilometers (111 miles) northeast of the Bosphorus Strait, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"While performing tasks in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, the patrol ship Sergey Kotov of the Black Sea Fleet identified and disabled a drifting Ukrainian mine 180 kilometers northeast of the Bosphorus Strait. According to the ship commander's decision, a Ka-27 helicopter was scrambled into the air, and the crew destroyed the mine with machine-gun fire
," the statement said.
Last week, the Russian Black Sea Fleet command issued a mine hazard warning
regarding the shipping route in the northwestern section of the waters after discovering a drifting Ukrainian mine.
"The Ukrainian navy's unprofessionalism and irresponsibility has led to the fact that today an unknown number of mines are drifting in the Black Sea, posing a persistent threat to shipping," officials maintained.