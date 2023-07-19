https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/trump-denied-new-trial-in-e-jean-carroll-sexual-assault-defamation-case-1111999933.html
Trump Denied New Trial in E. Jean Carroll Sexual Assault, Defamation Case
Trump Denied New Trial in E. Jean Carroll Sexual Assault, Defamation Case
The former president made a bid for a new trial after Carroll, who alleged Trump sexually abused and defamed her, was awarded $5 million in total damages.
2023-07-19T23:34+0000
2023-07-19T23:34+0000
2023-07-19T23:32+0000
americas
e jean carroll
donald trump
sexual abuse
sexual assault
new york
new york city
jury
trial
trial
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080137826_0:0:3049:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_660eab52230fb97ab60e9cc5c2eb49cc.jpg
A federal judge on Wednesday rejected former US President Donald Trump’s request for a new trial in the civil case brought forward by writer E. Jean Carroll.The former president had requested a new trial on the civil sexual assault and defamation case, which US District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan denied in a 59-page ruling. Kaplan also denied Trump’s request to reduce the $5 million that was previously awarded to Carroll.“The jury in this case did not reach ‘a seriously erroneous result,” Kaplan said. “Its verdict is not ‘a miscarriage of justice.'"“Now that the court has denied Trump’s motion for a new trial or to decrease the amount of the verdict, E. Jean Carroll looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages that the jury awarded her in Carroll II. She also looks forward to continuing to hold Trump accountable for what he did to her at the trial in Carroll I, which is scheduled to begin on January 15, 2024,” said Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for Carroll.Trump currently has a separate appeal of the verdict pending, as well as a counterclaim against Carroll alleging she defamed him for alleging he raped her in public statements even after the jury’s verdict.However, the presiding judge explained that in New York criminal law the definition of rape is quite narrow, as it applies only to “vaginal penetration by a penis.” He added that its definition is wider in “common modern parlance,” “some dictionaries,” “federal and state criminal statutes, and elsewhere.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/us-jury-rules-trump-liable-for-sexually-abuse-in-e-jean-carroll-civil-case-1110223708.html
americas
new york
new york city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080137826_318:0:3049:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_46317ae87d41ad7ff73f37f7aafd68e7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
donald trump, e. jean carroll, sexual assault, civil trial, defamation case, new york
donald trump, e. jean carroll, sexual assault, civil trial, defamation case, new york
Trump Denied New Trial in E. Jean Carroll Sexual Assault, Defamation Case
While the New York jury did not find Trump liable for raping Carroll as she claimed had happened in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s, they did find him liable for sexually abusing her in said department store, and she was awarded $5 million in total damages.
A federal judge on Wednesday
rejected former US President Donald Trump’s request for a new trial in the civil case brought forward by writer E. Jean Carroll.
The former president had requested a new trial on the civil sexual assault and defamation case, which US District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan denied in a 59-page ruling. Kaplan also denied Trump’s request to reduce the $5 million that was previously awarded to Carroll.
“The jury in this case did not reach ‘a seriously erroneous result,” Kaplan
said. “Its verdict is not ‘a miscarriage of justice.'"
"There is no basis for disturbing the jury’s sexual assault damages. And Mr. Trump’s arguments with respect to the defamation damages are no stronger," Kaplan wrote, adding that Trump’s arguments against awarding Carroll $2 million for sexual assault were “entirely unpersuasive.”
On May 9, a New York jury of six men and three women awarded Carroll $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages for sexual abusing Carroll in the 1990s, and then defaming her over social media last year by making repeated assertions the assault was a hoax, and claiming Carroll was mentally unstable.
Trump has also continued to make such claims following the trials verdict.
“Now that the court has denied Trump’s motion for a new trial or to decrease the amount of the verdict, E. Jean Carroll looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages that the jury awarded her in Carroll II. She also looks forward to continuing to hold Trump accountable for what he did to her at the trial in Carroll I, which is scheduled to begin on January 15, 2024,” said Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for Carroll.
Trump currently has a separate appeal of the verdict pending, as well as a counterclaim against Carroll alleging she defamed him for alleging he raped her in public statements even after the jury’s verdict.
However, the presiding judge
explained that in New York criminal law the definition of rape is quite narrow, as it applies only to “vaginal penetration by a penis.” He added that its definition is wider in “common modern parlance,” “some dictionaries,” “federal and state criminal statutes, and elsewhere.”
"The finding that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was 'raped' within the meaning of the New York Penal Law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump 'raped' her as many people commonly understand the word 'rape.' Indeed, as the evidence at trial recounted below makes clear, the jury found that Mr. Trump in fact did exactly that," he wrote.
Meanwhile, Carroll has a separate defamation lawsuit pending against Trump, the trial for which is scheduled for January 2024.
She is seeking new damages of at least $10 million, based partially on comments he had made during a town hall interview, in which he said he had never met or seen Carroll, and called her claims “fake” and “made up.”