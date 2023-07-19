https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/trump-denied-new-trial-in-e-jean-carroll-sexual-assault-defamation-case-1111999933.html

Trump Denied New Trial in E. Jean Carroll Sexual Assault, Defamation Case

Trump Denied New Trial in E. Jean Carroll Sexual Assault, Defamation Case

The former president made a bid for a new trial after Carroll, who alleged Trump sexually abused and defamed her, was awarded $5 million in total damages.

2023-07-19T23:34+0000

2023-07-19T23:34+0000

2023-07-19T23:32+0000

americas

e jean carroll

donald trump

sexual abuse

sexual assault

new york

new york city

jury

trial

trial

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080137826_0:0:3049:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_660eab52230fb97ab60e9cc5c2eb49cc.jpg

A federal judge on Wednesday rejected former US President Donald Trump’s request for a new trial in the civil case brought forward by writer E. Jean Carroll.The former president had requested a new trial on the civil sexual assault and defamation case, which US District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan denied in a 59-page ruling. Kaplan also denied Trump’s request to reduce the $5 million that was previously awarded to Carroll.“The jury in this case did not reach ‘a seriously erroneous result,” Kaplan said. “Its verdict is not ‘a miscarriage of justice.'"“Now that the court has denied Trump’s motion for a new trial or to decrease the amount of the verdict, E. Jean Carroll looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages that the jury awarded her in Carroll II. She also looks forward to continuing to hold Trump accountable for what he did to her at the trial in Carroll I, which is scheduled to begin on January 15, 2024,” said Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for Carroll.Trump currently has a separate appeal of the verdict pending, as well as a counterclaim against Carroll alleging she defamed him for alleging he raped her in public statements even after the jury’s verdict.However, the presiding judge explained that in New York criminal law the definition of rape is quite narrow, as it applies only to “vaginal penetration by a penis.” He added that its definition is wider in “common modern parlance,” “some dictionaries,” “federal and state criminal statutes, and elsewhere.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/us-jury-rules-trump-liable-for-sexually-abuse-in-e-jean-carroll-civil-case-1110223708.html

americas

new york

new york city

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

donald trump, e. jean carroll, sexual assault, civil trial, defamation case, new york