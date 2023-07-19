International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/us-suspends-wuhan-institute-of-virology-funding-for-failing-to-provide-docs-1111983569.html
US Suspends Wuhan Institute of Virology Funding for Failing to Provide Docs
US Suspends Wuhan Institute of Virology Funding for Failing to Provide Docs
The White House halted the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s federal funding for allegedly failing to provide documents, US media said, citing a memorandum.
2023-07-19T06:43+0000
2023-07-19T06:43+0000
americas
us
wuhan
department of health and human services
joe biden
white house
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/1e/1083271731_0:113:1200:788_1920x0_80_0_0_88f484869be136fe65b46a7174b97b60.jpg
The Department of Health and Human Services, after a review that began in September, told the lab that it found the facility to be noncompliant with federal regulations and is seeking to debar it completely, the report said Tuesday, citing a memo sent from the Department to the lab. The Wuhan lab has been the focus of an investigation by the Biden administration into the origins of the virus, and has been accused by the United States of refusing to cooperate with the investigation. Representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services said in the report that the move will prevent the lab from receiving any more federal funding, which last occurred in June of 2020.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/us-intel-report-reveals-no-incident-occurred-at-wuhan-lab-that-could-have-caused-pandemic-1111434104.html
americas
wuhan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/1e/1083271731_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_08089d75020b2478be116316e3202312.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, americas, wuhan institute of virology, funding of institute of virology, wuhan funding
us, americas, wuhan institute of virology, funding of institute of virology, wuhan funding

US Suspends Wuhan Institute of Virology Funding for Failing to Provide Docs

06:43 GMT 19.07.2023
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Ureem2805 / Wuhan Institute of Virology Wuhan Institute of Virology
Wuhan Institute of Virology - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2023
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Ureem2805 / Wuhan Institute of Virology
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON, July 19 (Sputnik) - The White House halted the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s federal funding for allegedly failing to provide documents, US media said, citing a memorandum.
The Department of Health and Human Services, after a review that began in September, told the lab that it found the facility to be noncompliant with federal regulations and is seeking to debar it completely, the report said Tuesday, citing a memo sent from the Department to the lab.
Colourized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish-brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and colour-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2023
World
US Intel Report Reveals No Incident Occurred at Wuhan Lab That Could Have Caused Pandemic
24 June, 01:55 GMT
The Wuhan lab has been the focus of an investigation by the Biden administration into the origins of the virus, and has been accused by the United States of refusing to cooperate with the investigation.
Representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services said in the report that the move will prevent the lab from receiving any more federal funding, which last occurred in June of 2020.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала