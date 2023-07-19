International
Russian President Putin Chairs Government Meeting
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Western Troops Unlikely to Enter Ukrainian Battlefield - UK Foreign Secretary
Western Troops Unlikely to Enter Ukrainian Battlefield - UK Foreign Secretary
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday that he is doubtful troops from the United Kingdom and the United States will end up fighting on the battlefield in Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden has said that US troops will not be deployed to Ukraine. However, Biden signed an order earlier this month authorizing the US military to augment its European forces with 3,000 reserve personnel. Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that Biden made the move as part of preparations for a ground war against Russia. There are approximately 100,000 US troops stationed throughout Europe.
17:53 GMT 19.07.2023
