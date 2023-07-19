https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/western-troops-unlikely-to-enter-ukrainian-battlefield---uk-foreign-secretary-1111995990.html

Western Troops Unlikely to Enter Ukrainian Battlefield - UK Foreign Secretary

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday that he is doubtful troops from the United Kingdom and the United States will end up fighting on the battlefield in Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has said that US troops will not be deployed to Ukraine. However, Biden signed an order earlier this month authorizing the US military to augment its European forces with 3,000 reserve personnel. Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that Biden made the move as part of preparations for a ground war against Russia. There are approximately 100,000 US troops stationed throughout Europe.

