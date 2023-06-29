https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/russia-launches-criminal-cases-against-160-mercenaries-fighting-for-ukrainian-regime-1111548170.html
Russia Launches Criminal Cases Against 160 Mercenaries Fighting for Ukrainian Regime
Russia Launches Criminal Cases Against 160 Mercenaries Fighting for Ukrainian Regime
The Russian Investigative Committee has launched criminal cases against 160 mercenaries from 33 countries fighting as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
2023-06-29T12:19+0000
2023-06-29T12:19+0000
2023-06-29T12:19+0000
russia
ukraine
investigative committee
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
maria zakharova
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097221626_0:37:2985:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_668bedbb6374cea525083e4189b9205f.jpg
Russian investigators are conducting an inquiry into foreigners fighting on the side of Ukraine, with more than 150 people involved, the Investigative Committee reported on its Telegram channel.According to a statement by the committee in late May, more than 2,000 people from all over the world are fighting on the side of Ukraine.Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that there were reasons to suspect some countries of sending military officers to Kiev disguised as mercenaries.According to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, over 8,000 people from more than 60 countries in total had joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces as of November 2022. Despite the fact that mercenarism is prohibited by law in many countries, the largest groups came from Poland, the US, Canada, Romania, and the UK.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/russian-foreign-ministry-british-intelligence-possibly-recruiting-kiev-mercenaries-1110785811.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097221626_33:0:2764:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_77b87056330691c4b42fab0b13ab6a54.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian investigative committee, launched criminal cases, ukrainian armed forces, mercenaries
russian investigative committee, launched criminal cases, ukrainian armed forces, mercenaries
Russia Launches Criminal Cases Against 160 Mercenaries Fighting for Ukrainian Regime
The Russian Investigative Committee has launched criminal cases against 160 mercenaries from 33 countries fighting as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Russian investigators are conducting an inquiry into foreigners fighting on the side of Ukraine, with more than 150 people involved, the Investigative Committee reported on its Telegram channel.
“Cooperating with the Russian Ministry of Defense and other state bodies, evidence was collected against mercenaries from Georgia, the US, Latvia, Sweden and other countries. The prosecution of 160 foreigners from 33 states is underway,” the report said.
According to a statement by the committee in late May, more than 2,000 people from all over the world are fighting on the side of Ukraine
.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that there were reasons to suspect some countries of sending military officers to Kiev disguised as mercenaries.
According to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, over 8,000 people from more than 60 countries in total had joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces
as of November 2022. Despite the fact that mercenarism is prohibited by law in many countries, the largest groups came from Poland, the US, Canada, Romania, and the UK.