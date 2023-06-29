https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/russia-launches-criminal-cases-against-160-mercenaries-fighting-for-ukrainian-regime-1111548170.html

Russia Launches Criminal Cases Against 160 Mercenaries Fighting for Ukrainian Regime

Russia Launches Criminal Cases Against 160 Mercenaries Fighting for Ukrainian Regime

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched criminal cases against 160 mercenaries from 33 countries fighting as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russian investigators are conducting an inquiry into foreigners fighting on the side of Ukraine, with more than 150 people involved, the Investigative Committee reported on its Telegram channel.According to a statement by the committee in late May, more than 2,000 people from all over the world are fighting on the side of Ukraine.Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that there were reasons to suspect some countries of sending military officers to Kiev disguised as mercenaries.According to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, over 8,000 people from more than 60 countries in total had joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces as of November 2022. Despite the fact that mercenarism is prohibited by law in many countries, the largest groups came from Poland, the US, Canada, Romania, and the UK.

