International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/russia-launches-criminal-cases-against-160-mercenaries-fighting-for-ukrainian-regime-1111548170.html
Russia Launches Criminal Cases Against 160 Mercenaries Fighting for Ukrainian Regime
Russia Launches Criminal Cases Against 160 Mercenaries Fighting for Ukrainian Regime
The Russian Investigative Committee has launched criminal cases against 160 mercenaries from 33 countries fighting as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
2023-06-29T12:19+0000
2023-06-29T12:19+0000
russia
ukraine
investigative committee
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
maria zakharova
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097221626_0:37:2985:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_668bedbb6374cea525083e4189b9205f.jpg
Russian investigators are conducting an inquiry into foreigners fighting on the side of Ukraine, with more than 150 people involved, the Investigative Committee reported on its Telegram channel.According to a statement by the committee in late May, more than 2,000 people from all over the world are fighting on the side of Ukraine.Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that there were reasons to suspect some countries of sending military officers to Kiev disguised as mercenaries.According to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, over 8,000 people from more than 60 countries in total had joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces as of November 2022. Despite the fact that mercenarism is prohibited by law in many countries, the largest groups came from Poland, the US, Canada, Romania, and the UK.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/russian-foreign-ministry-british-intelligence-possibly-recruiting-kiev-mercenaries-1110785811.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097221626_33:0:2764:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_77b87056330691c4b42fab0b13ab6a54.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian investigative committee, launched criminal cases, ukrainian armed forces, mercenaries
russian investigative committee, launched criminal cases, ukrainian armed forces, mercenaries

Russia Launches Criminal Cases Against 160 Mercenaries Fighting for Ukrainian Regime

12:19 GMT 29.06.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankBritish citizen Shaun Pinner, surrounded by Russian forces after he went to fight in Ukraine and accused of being a foreign mercenaries, sits inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic
British citizen Shaun Pinner, surrounded by Russian forces after he went to fight in Ukraine and accused of being a foreign mercenaries, sits inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Russian Investigative Committee has launched criminal cases against 160 mercenaries from 33 countries fighting as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Russian investigators are conducting an inquiry into foreigners fighting on the side of Ukraine, with more than 150 people involved, the Investigative Committee reported on its Telegram channel.
“Cooperating with the Russian Ministry of Defense and other state bodies, evidence was collected against mercenaries from Georgia, the US, Latvia, Sweden and other countries. The prosecution of 160 foreigners from 33 states is underway,” the report said.
According to a statement by the committee in late May, more than 2,000 people from all over the world are fighting on the side of Ukraine.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that there were reasons to suspect some countries of sending military officers to Kiev disguised as mercenaries.
Ukrainian recruits take part in a live fire training exercise at a military base with UK Armed Forces in Southern England - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Foreign Ministry: British Intelligence Possibly Recruiting Kiev Mercenaries
30 May, 07:53 GMT
According to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, over 8,000 people from more than 60 countries in total had joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces as of November 2022. Despite the fact that mercenarism is prohibited by law in many countries, the largest groups came from Poland, the US, Canada, Romania, and the UK.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала