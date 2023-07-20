https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/commercial-pilots-union-house-bill-raising-retirement-age-to-67-would-introduce-new-risk-1112020148.html

Commercial Pilots’ Union: House Bill Raising Retirement Age to 67 Would ‘Introduce New Risk’

On Thursday, the US House of Representatives voted to reauthorize the FAA, adding controversial new provisions that include raising the retirement age for pilots.

The bill, called HR 3935 or the “Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act,” passed overwhelmingly by 351-69. It sets aside $103 billion for the FAA to operate for another five years.The changes introduced to FAA policy include: directing the agency to hire more air traffic controllers; requiring the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to eliminate fees for parents traveling with young children who need their own seat; banning Covid-related mandates for either air carrier employees or passengers; and most controversially, raising the retirement age for commercial airline pilots from 65 to 67.ALPA denounced the bill, saying on Thursday that it would “introduce new risk by raising the mandatory pilot retirement age.”“Raising the retirement age is not only a solution in search of a problem, but it is also a proposal that has not been studied or vetted by aviation safety experts - those upon whom we all rely to keep flying safe, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Department of Transportation, both of whom oppose a change for exactly this reason,” the union added.Before 2007, the pilot retirement age was 60, when pilots’ groups pressed for it to be raised to 65, following rule changes by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). At least one pilot below the age of 60 is required to be on board.According to one consulting firm, North America will be 12,000 pilots short this year and over the next five years - 14,000 pilots will be forced to retire by leaving the retirement age at 65.Senate Version Seeks Reduced Training HoursNow, as the bill heads to the Senate, it faces a new challenge: a highly contentious passage allowing 150 more flight simulator hours to be counted towards the 1,500-hour minimum required of pilots before they can begin piloting planes with passengers on them.The minimum training hours standard was set after the crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 in 2009, the United States’ most recent air disaster. The Bombardier Q400 stalled and crashed into a home outside Buffalo, New York, killing 49 people. An FAA investigation found the pilot responded improperly to stall conditions and Congress followed the agency’s recommendations in raising the minimum training hours from 250 to 1,500.American Airlines Workers Consider StrikingUnrelatedly, the union for American Airlines flight attendants announced earlier this week it would hold a vote on authorizing a strike, saying the airline has not met their demands for a 35% one-time wage increase, a 6% annual raise, and increased benefits.“Flight Attendants are ready for an agreement that respects our contributions to the success of this carrier,” Association of Professional Flight Attendants President Julie Hedrick said in a statement.Pilots for the air carrier - the world’s largest when measured by scheduled passengers carried and revenue passenger mile - also authorized a strike amid tense negotiations with the company in May of this year, but reached a tentative agreement on a new contract shortly afterward.

