French Military Faces Shortage of Recruits Due to Low Pay

The French military has been facing under-recruitment in recent years due to unattractive service conditions and lower pay compared to private sector, local radio reported on Thursday, citing army sources.

The army will likely fail its 2023 target of recruitment, falling short of 1,500-2,000 recruits, which is a source of concern for the French military leadership in light of the Ukrainian crisis, the broadcaster said. The country’s military is also having difficulties retaining its private and non-commissioned officers, with many of them opting to leave the institution for the private sector, the broadcaster reported. A senior officer was cited as saying that the human resources problem were expected to continue to inundate the military over the next few years.

