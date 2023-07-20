https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/hundreds-of-iraqi-citizens-protest-in-baghdad-against-quran-burning-acts-in-sweden-1112021999.html

Hundreds of Iraqi Citizens Protest in Baghdad Against Quran-Burning Acts in Sweden

Hundreds of Iraqi citizens gathered in the center of Baghdad on Thursday to protest against acts of Quran burning in Sweden, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The demonstration was held in Tahrir Square in the center of the Iraqi capital. Protesters were said to have brought copies of the Quran, banners, portraits of Islamic religious leaders and Iraqi flags. Earlier Thursday, the Iraqi government condemned Quran burning in Sweden and retaliated against the act by opting to expel its Swedish ambassador. The government also warned it would cut ties and halt the operating licenses for Swedish telecom giant Ericsson.In neighboring Iran, the Swedish ambassador to Iran was summoned to the Foreign Ministry where he was warned of the possible consequences of continued attacks on the Muslim holy book.The Tahrir Square protest comes hours after hundreds of Iraqi nationals stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad and set it on fire overnight into Thursday in protest over a planned burning in Stockholm.Iraqi immigrant Salwan Momika, who took part in the earlier June burning incident, was expected to also burn the Quran and the Iraqi flag on Thursday; however, the 37-year-old ultimately stepped on his copy of the Quran instead.

