International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/irs-whistleblower-to-congress-justice-dept-hindered-probe-into-biden-ukraine-money-trail-1112002644.html
IRS Whistleblower to Congress: Justice Dept. Hindered Probe Into Biden-Ukraine Money Trail
IRS Whistleblower to Congress: Justice Dept. Hindered Probe Into Biden-Ukraine Money Trail
IRS agent Joseph Ziegler told lawmakers he discovered Hunter Biden and his associates received $17 million from foreign sources, including $7.3 million from Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.
2023-07-20T03:03+0000
2023-07-20T03:01+0000
americas
hunter biden
burisma
congress
internal revenue service (irs)
ukraine
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/06/1110134652_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9c8437586417f654337b385a6180d96c.jpg
Ziegler had remained anonymous until his appearance at a House oversight committee hearing on Wednesday that was convened over Republican allegations that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter were involved in a bribery scheme with Burisma. When asked by panel chairman James Comer, Ziegler, referencing a binder with bank statements, confirmed "Burisma paid to everyone involved 6.5 million [dollars]." In the same exchange with Comer, the IRS agent also confirmed payments made to Blue Star Strategies, a consultancy that worked with Burisma when Hunter Biden was on its board, and other law firms involved. The total amount of money Hunter and his business associates received from foreign sources amounted to $17 million, according to Ziegler. "It appeared to me based on what I experienced that the US Attorney in Delaware in our investigation was constantly hamstrung, limited and marginalized by DOJ [Department of Justice] officials, as well as other US attorneys," Ziegler said in congressional testimony on Wednesday. The IRS agent also said they uncovered evidence that supported felony tax evasion charges, although US authorities indicted Hunter Biden on misdemeanor tax charges, in addition to a felony gun charge. The whistleblower in his closing remarks also advised that a special counsel be appointed to pursue the Biden case even further. Hunter Biden’s attorneys and the US Justice Department announced last month an agreement under which he will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and enter a pretrial diversionary agreement on a felony firearms offense in an effort to resolve the criminal probe against him and avoid prison time.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/marjorie-taylor-greene-shares-graphic-photos-of-hunter-biden-prostitutes-at-house-hearing-1112002083.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/06/1110134652_261:0:2992:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9cc07b31102a53a1644f1a2957031a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
internal revenue service, joseph ziegler, hunter biden, ukrainian energy firm burisma
internal revenue service, joseph ziegler, hunter biden, ukrainian energy firm burisma

IRS Whistleblower to Congress: Justice Dept. Hindered Probe Into Biden-Ukraine Money Trail

03:03 GMT 20.07.2023
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaPresident Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass on Aug. 13, 2022.
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass on Aug. 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2023
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Internal Revenue Service investigator Joseph Ziegler told lawmakers he discovered Hunter Biden and his business associates received $17 million from foreign sources, including $7.3 million from Ukrainian energy company Burisma, during a probe he characterized as hindered by senior Justice Department officials.
Ziegler had remained anonymous until his appearance at a House oversight committee hearing on Wednesday that was convened over Republican allegations that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter were involved in a bribery scheme with Burisma.
When asked by panel chairman James Comer, Ziegler, referencing a binder with bank statements, confirmed "Burisma paid to everyone involved 6.5 million [dollars]."
In the same exchange with Comer, the IRS agent also confirmed payments made to Blue Star Strategies, a consultancy that worked with Burisma when Hunter Biden was on its board, and other law firms involved.
"Burisma also paid Blue Star strategies and a law firm hundreds of hundreds of thousands of dollars bringing the total Burisma payments to over $7 million. Is that correct?" Comer asked, to which Ziegler responded with: "That is correct. 7.3 million."
The total amount of money Hunter and his business associates received from foreign sources amounted to $17 million, according to Ziegler.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., prepares to hold up explicit images and an airline confirmation made by Hunter Biden during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing with IRS whistleblowers at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2023
Americas
Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Graphic Photos of Hunter Biden, Prostitutes at House Hearing
01:54 GMT
"It appeared to me based on what I experienced that the US Attorney in Delaware in our investigation was constantly hamstrung, limited and marginalized by DOJ [Department of Justice] officials, as well as other US attorneys," Ziegler said in congressional testimony on Wednesday.
"Assigned prosecutors did not appear to follow the normal investigative process, slow-walked the investigation, and put in place unnecessary approvals and roadblocks from effectively and efficiently investigating the case."
The IRS agent also said they uncovered evidence that supported felony tax evasion charges, although US authorities indicted Hunter Biden on misdemeanor tax charges, in addition to a felony gun charge.
The whistleblower in his closing remarks also advised that a special counsel be appointed to pursue the Biden case even further.
Hunter Biden’s attorneys and the US Justice Department announced last month an agreement under which he will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and enter a pretrial diversionary agreement on a felony firearms offense in an effort to resolve the criminal probe against him and avoid prison time.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала