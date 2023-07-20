https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/irs-whistleblower-to-congress-justice-dept-hindered-probe-into-biden-ukraine-money-trail-1112002644.html

IRS Whistleblower to Congress: Justice Dept. Hindered Probe Into Biden-Ukraine Money Trail

IRS agent Joseph Ziegler told lawmakers he discovered Hunter Biden and his associates received $17 million from foreign sources, including $7.3 million from Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

Ziegler had remained anonymous until his appearance at a House oversight committee hearing on Wednesday that was convened over Republican allegations that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter were involved in a bribery scheme with Burisma. When asked by panel chairman James Comer, Ziegler, referencing a binder with bank statements, confirmed "Burisma paid to everyone involved 6.5 million [dollars]." In the same exchange with Comer, the IRS agent also confirmed payments made to Blue Star Strategies, a consultancy that worked with Burisma when Hunter Biden was on its board, and other law firms involved. The total amount of money Hunter and his business associates received from foreign sources amounted to $17 million, according to Ziegler. "It appeared to me based on what I experienced that the US Attorney in Delaware in our investigation was constantly hamstrung, limited and marginalized by DOJ [Department of Justice] officials, as well as other US attorneys," Ziegler said in congressional testimony on Wednesday. The IRS agent also said they uncovered evidence that supported felony tax evasion charges, although US authorities indicted Hunter Biden on misdemeanor tax charges, in addition to a felony gun charge. The whistleblower in his closing remarks also advised that a special counsel be appointed to pursue the Biden case even further. Hunter Biden’s attorneys and the US Justice Department announced last month an agreement under which he will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and enter a pretrial diversionary agreement on a felony firearms offense in an effort to resolve the criminal probe against him and avoid prison time.

