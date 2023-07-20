https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/lavrov-to-partake-in-extraordinary-meeting-of-brics-foreign-ministers-thursday-1112006698.html
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in an extraordinary meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers via video link on Thursday, with the agenda including preparations for the summit in South Africa, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"On July 20, the Russian foreign minister will take part in an extraordinary meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers via videoconference. The participants will discuss strengthening the strategic partnership, including its institutional development. Particular attention will be paid to preparations for the upcoming 15th summit of the five on August 22-24," Zakharova told a briefing.
Lavrov to Partake in Extraordinary Meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers Thursday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in an extraordinary meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers via video link on Thursday, with the agenda including preparations for the summit in South Africa, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"On July 20, the Russian foreign minister will take part in an extraordinary meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers via videoconference. The participants will discuss strengthening the strategic partnership, including its institutional development
. Particular attention will be paid to preparations for the upcoming 15th summit of the five on August 22-24," Zakharova told a briefing.