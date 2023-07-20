https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/new-russian-floating-plant-to-boost-global-lng-production-by-5-1112013111.html
New Russian Floating Plant to Boost Global LNG Production by 5%
New Russian Floating Plant to Boost Global LNG Production by 5%
Prominent Russian natural gas producer Novatek moves to roll out the first line of its new massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant. 20.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-20T14:54+0000
2023-07-20T14:54+0000
2023-07-20T14:54+0000
russia
lng
liquefied natural gas (lng)
lng plant
production
output
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/14/1112015523_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7a0505161222d223acd326c3d2dbd7d7.jpg
The floating LNG facility in question is now being prepared to be moved out from the dock at Novatek’s LNG Construction Center in Belokamenka near the port city of Murmansk.Once all preparations are complete and the facility is afloat, it is going to be towed some 2,000 kilometers along the Northern Sea Route to its final destination – the Arctic LNG 2 project located at the Utrenneye natural gas deposit at the Gyda Peninsula.According to the estimates the company provided to media, the launch of the Arctic LNG 2 project in 2023-2026 is expected to boost global liquefied natural gas production by about 5 percent.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/russia-becomes-main-supplier-of-gas-to-spain-in-june---enagas-1111774086.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/14/1112015523_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_868b8d6303d06e7b6c2d54007c87ef10.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia lng exports, russia lng projects, russia lng production
russia lng exports, russia lng projects, russia lng production
New Russian Floating Plant to Boost Global LNG Production by 5%
Prominent Russian natural gas producer Novatek moves to roll out the first line of its new massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.
The floating LNG facility in question is now being prepared to be moved out from the dock at Novatek’s LNG Construction Center in Belokamenka near the port city of Murmansk.
Once all preparations are complete and the facility is afloat, it is going to be towed some 2,000 kilometers along the Northern Sea Route to its final destination – the Arctic LNG 2 project located at the Utrenneye natural gas deposit at the Gyda Peninsula.
According to the estimates the company provided to media, the launch of the Arctic LNG 2 project in 2023-2026 is expected to boost global liquefied natural gas production by about 5 percent.