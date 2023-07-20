https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/new-russian-floating-plant-to-boost-global-lng-production-by-5-1112013111.html

New Russian Floating Plant to Boost Global LNG Production by 5%

Prominent Russian natural gas producer Novatek moves to roll out the first line of its new massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant. 20.07.2023, Sputnik International

The floating LNG facility in question is now being prepared to be moved out from the dock at Novatek’s LNG Construction Center in Belokamenka near the port city of Murmansk.Once all preparations are complete and the facility is afloat, it is going to be towed some 2,000 kilometers along the Northern Sea Route to its final destination – the Arctic LNG 2 project located at the Utrenneye natural gas deposit at the Gyda Peninsula.According to the estimates the company provided to media, the launch of the Arctic LNG 2 project in 2023-2026 is expected to boost global liquefied natural gas production by about 5 percent.

